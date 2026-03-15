Special weather statement for Toronto, GTHA calling for multi-day wind event

Toronto and the GTHA are under a special weather statement for strong winds until Tuesday.

By News Staff

Posted March 15, 2026 6:43 pm.

Toronto and the GTHA are under a special weather statement for strong winds until Tuesday.

The multi-day wind event will see strong gusts of between 70 and 90 km/h, which could result in downed tree branches and isolated power outages.

“For Monday, strong winds will remain from the southeast to start the day, but then shift to the southwest. Those southwesterly winds are known to pump in warmer air into the GTA and will make the atmosphere more unstable as the cold front rolls towards the GTA. Gusts on Monday could be as strong as 90 km/h during the afternoon.”

March break week will see a rollercoaster of temperatures and conditions.

Temperatures are expected to climb to as high as 12 C on Monday, which is well above seasonal, before plummeting overnight. Cold winds out of the northwest could trigger some lake effect snow showers on Tuesday with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h and morning wind chills feeling like -19.

Things will start to improve by midweek as temperatures hover around the freezing mark before more seasonal temperatures arrive ahead of the official start of spring on Friday.

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