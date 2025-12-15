Ford cool to idea to sell off U.S. booze for charity

A half-empty shelf of American whiskey is pictured at the 100 Queen’s Quay East LCBO in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2025 1:20 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government has no plan to sell off a stockpile of American alcohol sitting in storage to benefit charities over the holiday season, for fear it could harm local producers.

The provincial Liberals have been pushing Ford to direct the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to sell the booze and donate the proceeds to charity, like food banks.

Ford pulled American alcohol off LCBO shelves in March in response to U.S. President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on Canadian goods.

About $80 million worth is in storage and about $2 million worth could expire in the next six months.

Ford says today that it’s not as easy as it sounds, and he doesn’t want to sell it during the Christmas holidays because it could stop people from buying local Ontario alternatives.

The premier says he would consider the move if the alcohol could be sold out of province.

