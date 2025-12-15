Japan will be without a panda for the first time in 50 years after twins leave Tokyo zoo

Xiao Xiao, front, and his sister Lei Lei, twins of giant pandas, sit on the ground at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, March 10, 2023. (Naohiko Hatta/Kyodo News via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2025 6:33 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 7:46 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Popular twin pandas at a Tokyo zoo are set to return to their homeland in China in late January, officials said Monday, leaving Japan without a panda for the first time in about half a century.

Prospects for their replacement are not favorable either as ties between the two countries have deteriorated.

The twins, Xiao Xiao and his sister Lei Lei, were born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoological Gardens in 2021, and raised, but they remain on loan from China and have to be returned by February.

Their parents Shin Shin and Ri Ri returned home last year after China loaned them for breeding research in 2011.

The last day of public viewing for the 4-year-old twins will be Jan. 25, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said pandas have long been loved by Japanese people and he hoped friendship through panda diplomacy between the two countries will continue.

“Exchanges through pandas have contributed to improve the public sentiment between Japan and China, and we hope the relationship will continue,” Kihara said. He noted that a number of local municipalities and zoos have expressed hope that new pandas will to be loaned soon.

China sent the first pair of pandas to Japan in 1972 to mark the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Since then, Japan has never been left without a panda.

Giant pandas are native to southwestern China and serve as an unofficial national mascot. Beijing lends them to other countries as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over them and any cubs they produce.

Relations between Japan and China have worsened since Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in early November that its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own.

China has since restricted tourism to Japan, and cultural events and exchanges between local governments have been canceled. The row escalated this month when Chinese drills involving an aircraft carrier near southern Japan prompted Tokyo to scramble fighter jets. It also protested that Japanese aircraft were targeted by repeated radar-locking — a move considered as possible preparation for missile firing.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family member questioned after Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators were questioning a family member of director-actor Rob Reiner Rob Reiner and his wife Michele after they were found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to a...

1m ago

What to know about the attack on the Jewish festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

15m ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a Scarborough apartment complex on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount...

1h ago

Canadian Dream: OMNI poll finds fewer immigrants believe home ownership is attainable

Julie Ann Melchor flips through a photo album in her living room, decked out in holiday decorations. On the Christmas tree, hanging like an ornament, a picture of her family by a lake – her two kids...

2h ago

Top Stories

Family member questioned after Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators were questioning a family member of director-actor Rob Reiner Rob Reiner and his wife Michele after they were found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to a...

1m ago

What to know about the attack on the Jewish festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

15m ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a Scarborough apartment complex on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount...

1h ago

Canadian Dream: OMNI poll finds fewer immigrants believe home ownership is attainable

Julie Ann Melchor flips through a photo album in her living room, decked out in holiday decorations. On the Christmas tree, hanging like an ornament, a picture of her family by a lake – her two kids...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Toronto Hanukkah celebrations continue following terror attack in Australia

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Jewish community leaders and advocates calling for protection against raising antisemitism in Canada

12h ago

1:45
Warmer and wetter weather expected this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week as rain showers move in. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

1:15
Man critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out.

18h ago

5:20
16 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 16 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

6h ago

1:45
Temperatures expected to climb, rainfall moving in this week

Temperatures are expected to climb in the Greater Toronto Area this week after a deep freeze. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

December 13, 2025 7:05 pm EST EST

More Videos