Poilievre says Carney’s Liberals are ‘counterfeit’ Conservatives

Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2025 11:34 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 12:02 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is practising “counterfeit Conservatism.”

Poilievre says while Carney likes to copy his ideas — ending the consumer carbon price, for example — his government won’t do what it says it will.

Carney is widely seen to be moving the Liberals to the political centre after years of more centre-left policies under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Steven Guilbeault, who was Trudeau’s environment minister, recently quit Carney’s cabinet over what he calls the dismantling of climate policies he helped introduce.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Poilievre says the challenge for his party is to show the Liberals aren’t actually following through on what they promise.

Carney did not make himself available for a year-end interview.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino, ID suspect

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

52m ago

Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with murdering director-actor and wife

Rob Reiner's younger son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, police...

46m ago

Pickering non-profit, struggling to stay open, faces long wait to get charity status

For adults living with a variety of disabilities and are over the age of 21, finding a place to continue learning and development can be a struggle. “The funding for day programs for adults in this...

Speakers Corner

16m ago

Trump frames Rob Reiner's death through lens of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a statement following the death of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, framing the director's passing in terms of his long-standing criticism of...

45m ago

Top Stories

Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino, ID suspect

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

52m ago

Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with murdering director-actor and wife

Rob Reiner's younger son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, police...

46m ago

Pickering non-profit, struggling to stay open, faces long wait to get charity status

For adults living with a variety of disabilities and are over the age of 21, finding a place to continue learning and development can be a struggle. “The funding for day programs for adults in this...

Speakers Corner

16m ago

Trump frames Rob Reiner's death through lens of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a statement following the death of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, framing the director's passing in terms of his long-standing criticism of...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

53m ago

1:23
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

3h ago

1:15
Man critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out.

22h ago

5:20
15 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 15 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

1h ago

2:15
Dagmar Resort celebrates opening day earlier than usual.

Skiers and boarders hit the slopes on Saturday much earlier than usual. Great news for resorts that depend on cold, snowy winters to remain viable. CityNews' Rob Leth strapped on the skis and files his report.

December 13, 2025 6:28 pm EST EST

More Videos