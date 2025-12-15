Vatican unveils Nativity scene, lights Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square

A nativity scene designed and crafted in Nocera Inferiore and Sarno in southern Italy, is lit up in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, Dec.15, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) 2025 Copyright The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2025 1:13 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 2:05 pm.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican unveiled its Nativity scene Monday and lit the 25-meter (82-foot) Christmas tree that towers above it in St. Peter’s Square as a band, chorus and dancers in traditional costumes from Italy’s northernmost South Tyrol province performed.

The spruce tree hailed from Italy’s German-speaking majority autonomous province on the Austrian border, while the life-size Nativity scene was designed by the Nocera Inferiore-Sarno diocese in the southern Campania province, featuring architectural elements from the region.

A 27-meter fir tree from the Ultimo valley in South Tyrol, Italy, is lit up as Christmas tree together with a crib in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The deputy governor of South Tyrol, Rosmarie Pamer, underlined that three language groups live together peacefully in South Tyrol: Italian, German and Ladino.

“This is not to be taken for granted, but is a great gift and a great fortune,’’ she said.

A nativity scene designed and crafted in Nocera Inferiore and Sarno in southern Italy, is lit up in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, Dec.15, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The inauguration of the Nativity scene and tree lighting are part of Christmas season events that also will include a Christmas Eve Mass and the traditional Urbi et Orbi, or “To the City and the World,” address by the pope on Christmas Day. This holiday season will close the Jubilee Year opened by the late Pope Francis.

Pope Leo XIV did not attend the evening inauguration of the tree and creche, but earlier in the day denounced the anti-Semitic violence behind the Hanukkah massacre in Sydney, Australia, during an audience with the donors of the Vatican’s Christmas decorations.

A nativity scene designed and crafted in Nocera Inferiore and Sarno in southern Italy, is lit up in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, Dec.15, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino, ID suspect

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

1h ago

Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with murdering director-actor and wife

Rob Reiner's younger son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, police...

2h ago

Pickering non-profit, struggling to stay open, faces long wait to get charity status

For adults living with a variety of disabilities and are over the age of 21, finding a place to continue learning and development can be a struggle. “The funding for day programs for adults in this...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

8m ago

Top Stories

Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino, ID suspect

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

1h ago

Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with murdering director-actor and wife

Rob Reiner's younger son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, police...

2h ago

Pickering non-profit, struggling to stay open, faces long wait to get charity status

For adults living with a variety of disabilities and are over the age of 21, finding a place to continue learning and development can be a struggle. “The funding for day programs for adults in this...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

2h ago

1:23
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

4h ago

1:15
Man critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out.

December 14, 2025 2:30 pm EST EST

5:20
15 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 15 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

3h ago

2:15
Dagmar Resort celebrates opening day earlier than usual.

Skiers and boarders hit the slopes on Saturday much earlier than usual. Great news for resorts that depend on cold, snowy winters to remain viable. CityNews' Rob Leth strapped on the skis and files his report.

December 13, 2025 6:28 pm EST EST

More Videos