4 males flee after North York restaurant shooting: police
Posted December 16, 2025 9:49 pm.
Last Updated December 16, 2025 10:43 pm.
Toronto police say four male suspects were involved in a restaurant shooting in North York Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area just after 9:20 p.m., according to officers.
In social media post, police say there was “evidence of a gunfire located.” They also say the four male suspects wearing all black were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.
No injuries were reported, and no further suspect information was provided by police.