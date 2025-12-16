4 males flee after North York restaurant shooting: police

Toronto police say four male suspects were involved in a restaurant shooting in North York Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area just after 9:20 p.m., according to officers.

In social media post, police say there was “evidence of a gunfire located.” They also say the four male suspects wearing all black were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Firearm Discharge:

Jane St & Finch Ave W

9:22pm

-reports of a shooting into a restaurant

-police o/s

-evidence of gunfire located

-no injuries reported

-4 male suspects, wearing all black, seen fleeing the area in a vehicle

-on going investigation

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 17, 2025

No injuries were reported, and no further suspect information was provided by police.