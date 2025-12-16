4 males flee after North York restaurant shooting: police

The window of a McDonald's in North York is seen broken after a shooting Tuesday night. (Matt Wilkins/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 16, 2025 9:49 pm.

Last Updated December 16, 2025 10:43 pm.

Toronto police say four male suspects were involved in a restaurant shooting in North York Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area just after 9:20 p.m., according to officers.

In social media post, police say there was “evidence of a gunfire located.” They also say the four male suspects wearing all black were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and no further suspect information was provided by police.

