Carbon monoxide leak reported at West Don Lands high-rise

One person is in hospital following a carbon monoxide leak at a high-rise in Toronto’s West Don Lands neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Bayview Avenue and Front Street East around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto paramedics say they were called for a carbon monoxide leak and transported one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Toronto Fire, a high carbon monoxide reading was reported at the 15-storey building following an issue stemming from a mechanical unit on the roof.

Police say the building has been evacuated.

Bayview Avenue is closed from Front to Lauren Harris Square.