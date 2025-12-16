Toronto city council adopts cooling room bylaw for apartment buildings

Toronto City Council has approved a new bylaw requiring apartment buildings without air conditioning to provide access to a cooled amenity space during the summer months.

Council voted to repeal and replace the city’s existing heating bylaw with a new Indoor Temperature Standards bylaw, set to take effect June 1, 2026.

Under the changes, apartment buildings with at least one existing amenity space must maintain a temperature of no more than 26 °C in at least one shared space between June 1 and Sept. 30, if cooling is not provided in all rental units.

The bylaw also updates property standards and apartment building regulations to require landlords to inform tenants about the location and hours of operation of cooled amenity spaces, as well as other accessible areas offering relief during extreme heat conditions.

Council also approved continued delivery of an air conditioner assistance program for low-income and vulnerable households, subject to the 2026 budget.