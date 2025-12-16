Leafs’ Woll returns following 4-game absence, still no timeline for Stolarz

Joseph Woll of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 16, 2025 11:28 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs received some good and not-so-good news on their goaltending front.

Joseph Woll will make his return and start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, head coach Craig Berube said.

Woll last played on Dec. 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He was pulled from the game after the second period, appearing to suffer a lower-body injury. Dennis Hildeby replaced Woll, and the Leafs went on to win that game 5-1.

In Woll’s absence, the 24-year-old Hildeby has filled in admirably, stopping 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 6 and recording a 29-save shutout against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 8.

Woll was playing exceptionally well before the injury, entering Tuesday’s game against the Blackhawks with a .928 save percentage and 2.44 goals against average in eight games this season.

Hildeby will be Woll’s backup on Tuesday and is likely to start one of two back-to-back games this weekend.

No timeline for Stolarz

Berube also provided an update on Anthony Stolarz, whose mysterious ailment has kept him out of action since Nov. 11. He hasn’t returned to the ice in any capacity since.

Toronto’s head coach said Stolarz is seeing another specialist and acknowledged the injury is not concussion-related.

“He’s not making the progress that we thought he would make,” Berube told reporters on Tuesday.

Stolarz was pulled from the mid-November game against the Boston Bruins after the first period. The 31-year-old netminder had been tasked with a heavy load to begin the season, starting 13 of Toronto’s 17 games as Woll tended to a personal issue.

Stolarz was removed from Game 1 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series against Florida following a collision with centre Sam Bennett. He later admitted that he suffered a concussion on the play. He also missed more than a month of action during the 2024-25 regular season with a knee injury.

The Leafs enter Tuesday’s game in second-last in the Atlantic Division with 33 points and losers of two straight games.

Vaughan man gets 5-year prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run that killed teen boy

A Vaughan man has been sentenced to five years in prison and handed a 15‑year driving ban following a fatal hit‑and‑run that claimed the life of a 16‑year‑old boy in May 2024. On Dec. 15,...

37m ago

Here are the baby names Ontario parents loved the most in 2024

Ontario parents kept tradition alive in 2024, with Olivia and Noah once again topping the charts as the province's most popular baby names. For the 16th consecutive year, Olivia held the crown as the...

19m ago

Shooting in Brampton sparks manhunt for armed suspect

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for witnesses and video footage after shots were fired in Brampton earlier this month. PRP officers responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 3 in...

2h ago

Killings of Rob Reiner and his wife stun Hollywood as son skips court appearance for medical reasons

Los Angeles police are set to present a case to prosecutors following Nick Reiner's arrest in the killings of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, which stunned their communities in Hollywood...

14m ago

