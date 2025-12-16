Toronto police say a woman was seriously injured late Monday night after her hand became trapped in a meat grinder at a workplace in East York.

Authorities received a call at 11:19 p.m. in the Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive area.

Emergency crews responded to the industrial site, where the adult female was freed and transported to the hospital. Police confirmed her injuries are serious but non‑life‑threatening.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

No further details have been released.