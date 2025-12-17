Blue Jays dominate top Canadian Google searches for 2025

From politics to pop culture, Google Trends expert Hibaq Ali breaks down the top trends and searches Canadians sought out in 2025.

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 17, 2025 1:17 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays provided Canadians with a wild mix of hope, joy, and agony, when they came within inches of winning the World Series against the L.A. Dodgers.

Canada’s only MLB team may not have toppled the mighty Ohtani-led Dodgers after a Game 7 heartbreaker, but they dominated the nation’s online searches, according to Google.

The tech company released its top Canadian searches for 2025, and not surprisingly, the Blue Jays are all over it.

The blue birds were the number one searched topic in the News & Events category, beating out election results, Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and Justin Trudeau’s resignation, among other notable news events.

The Jays were even more dominant in the top trending searches for athletes in Canada, filling seven of the top 10 spots.

Trey Yesavage took the number one spot.

Enquiring minds want to know

Questions surrounding baseball and the Jays were still hot topics when it came to the most frequently-asked questions on Google.

Among them: Why do baseball players spit? What time is the Jays game today? How many innings in baseball?

But political questions, many concerning U.S. President Donald Trump, also take centre stage, along with the Canada Post strike, which was the top “Why?” question.

Pop culture, people and passings

Collectible Labuba toys topped the Pop Culture search category, along with Bianca Censori’s Grammy dress. The budding romance between Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry also cracked the Top 10.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was the most searched person, with Charlie Kirk taking the top spot among recent people who have passed away.

Top Stories

Red paint identifying Bathurst priority transit lanes peeling off road a month after installation

The red paint identifying the Bathurst Street priority transit lanes is already peeling off the road a little over a month after they were installed. The lanes from Bathurst Station to Dundas Street...

1h ago

20 arrested, 134 charges laid in $25M Ontario auto theft probe targeting shipments to Middle East and West Africa

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have announced the dismantling of a criminal organization accused of trafficking stolen vehicles overseas, and the recovery...

updated

3h ago

Ford pitches Toronto as host of new global defence bank

OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching Toronto as the best place to host a new global bank for defence spending. The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank is a new multilateral initiative by...

52m ago

Rob Reiner’s son Nick appears in court on 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner made his first court appearance Wednesday in Los Angeles on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents. The 32-year-old did not enter a plea as he...

3m ago

