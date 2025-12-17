Blue Jays dominate top Canadian Google searches for 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays provided Canadians with a wild mix of hope, joy, and agony, when they came within inches of winning the World Series against the L.A. Dodgers.

Canada’s only MLB team may not have toppled the mighty Ohtani-led Dodgers after a Game 7 heartbreaker, but they dominated the nation’s online searches, according to Google.

The tech company released its top Canadian searches for 2025, and not surprisingly, the Blue Jays are all over it.

The blue birds were the number one searched topic in the News & Events category, beating out election results, Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and Justin Trudeau’s resignation, among other notable news events.

The Jays were even more dominant in the top trending searches for athletes in Canada, filling seven of the top 10 spots.

Trey Yesavage took the number one spot.

Enquiring minds want to know

Questions surrounding baseball and the Jays were still hot topics when it came to the most frequently-asked questions on Google.

Among them: Why do baseball players spit? What time is the Jays game today? How many innings in baseball?

But political questions, many concerning U.S. President Donald Trump, also take centre stage, along with the Canada Post strike, which was the top “Why?” question.

Pop culture, people and passings

Collectible Labuba toys topped the Pop Culture search category, along with Bianca Censori’s Grammy dress. The budding romance between Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry also cracked the Top 10.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was the most searched person, with Charlie Kirk taking the top spot among recent people who have passed away.