Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez to resign amid ongoing crisis

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Pablo Rodriguez will resign amid allegations of wrongdoing about the leadership race he won in June.

The decision was confirmed to The Canadian Press by two sources within the party who did not want to speak publicly.

The Quebec Liberals have been in turmoil since mid-November and are facing a criminal investigation by Quebec’s anti-corruption police.

Rodriguez’s leadership campaign is under scrutiny, with allegations that people may have received cash rewards in exchange for votes and that donors had their money reimbursed.

Rodriguez has insisted he did nothing wrong and that he wants the truth to be revealed.

The Canadian Press has not verified the allegations against the party.