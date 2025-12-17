Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez to resign amid ongoing crisis

Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez speaks during a news conference marking the end of the fall session at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 17, 2025 10:39 am.

Last Updated December 17, 2025 11:12 am.

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Pablo Rodriguez will resign amid allegations of wrongdoing about the leadership race he won in June.

The decision was confirmed to The Canadian Press by two sources within the party who did not want to speak publicly.

The Quebec Liberals have been in turmoil since mid-November and are facing a criminal investigation by Quebec’s anti-corruption police.

Rodriguez’s leadership campaign is under scrutiny, with allegations that people may have received cash rewards in exchange for votes and that donors had their money reimbursed.

Rodriguez has insisted he did nothing wrong and that he wants the truth to be revealed.

The Canadian Press has not verified the allegations against the party.

