The Big Story

How long until Canada sees a high-speed rail come to life?

A high-speed train. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 18, 2025 7:19 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 7:23 am.

Last week, Ottawa announced a year for shovels to hit the ground for its long-awaited high-speed rail line connecting Toronto to Quebec City. Beginning in 2029, construction will be starting for the line’s first rail segment, connecting Montreal to Ottawa via 200-kilometres worth of tracks.

But both the government and the Crown corporation overseeing the project, Alto, have admitted they haven’t quite nailed down an exact (or rough estimate) of a dollar figure attached to helping the rail line come to fruition.

Host Alan Carter speaks to Ryan-Katz Rosene, associate professor at the University of Ottawa, who studies sustainable transportation, to discuss if this announcement will actually make waves in this high-speed rail coming to life, or if Canadians will be stuck in limbo for more decades to come.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Conservatives look to turn the page after 'terrible disappointment' of 2025

OTTAWA — One year ago, Pierre Poilievre appeared to be on the cusp of achieving two things he'd wanted for a long time: the end of Justin Trudeau's political career, and a majority Conservative government...

1h ago

Jewish organization calls for action to protect community after Sydney shooting

OTTAWA — A Jewish organization is calling on all levels of government to protect communities in Canada following a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia. Centre for Israel and Jewish...

1h ago

U.S. trade rep says access to Canada's dairy market key to CUSMA review

Canada will have to increase access to the United States when it comes to dairy products as part of a renegotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told members...

9h ago

City council approves luxury land transfer tax hike

City Council has approved a motion by Toronto mayor Olivia Chow to increase the land transfer tax on the sale of luxury homes over $3 million. Tax from the luxury home market is projected to add $14 million...

13h ago

Top Stories

Conservatives look to turn the page after 'terrible disappointment' of 2025

OTTAWA — One year ago, Pierre Poilievre appeared to be on the cusp of achieving two things he'd wanted for a long time: the end of Justin Trudeau's political career, and a majority Conservative government...

1h ago

Jewish organization calls for action to protect community after Sydney shooting

OTTAWA — A Jewish organization is calling on all levels of government to protect communities in Canada following a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia. Centre for Israel and Jewish...

1h ago

U.S. trade rep says access to Canada's dairy market key to CUSMA review

Canada will have to increase access to the United States when it comes to dairy products as part of a renegotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told members...

9h ago

City council approves luxury land transfer tax hike

City Council has approved a motion by Toronto mayor Olivia Chow to increase the land transfer tax on the sale of luxury homes over $3 million. Tax from the luxury home market is projected to add $14 million...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Brampton's Mayor calls on province, feds for support to combat extortion-related crimes

Brampton officials say the number of reported extortion cases in Peel Region continue to rise dramatically each year. Erica Natividad with what they are seeking from the province and from Ottawa.

13h ago

2:55
Toronto city council approves hike in land transfer tax for luxury homes

Saying the wealthiest can afford to pay more, Toronto mayor Olivia Chow has increased the tax level on sales of homes over $3m. As Alan Carter reports, opponents say it will hurt everyone, not just the rich.

13h ago

2:09
Premier Ford pitches Toronto to host headquarters for new global defence bank

Premier Doug Ford is making the case for Toronto to host a new global defence bank. As Tina Yazdani reports, it's unclear how much money the government will have to invest to win the bid.

13h ago

1:04
'Environmentally destructive': Growing calls against plan to cut Ontario Place sewage pipe

Activists and politicians are calling out the Ontario government's plan to cut a sewage overflow pipe near Ontario Place over environmental concerns.

16h ago

2:31
Ontario government pitches Toronto as home for new global defence bank

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside federal Liberals, announced their bid for Toronto to host a new global defence bank

16h ago

More Videos