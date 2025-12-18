How long until Canada sees a high-speed rail come to life?

Last week, Ottawa announced a year for shovels to hit the ground for its long-awaited high-speed rail line connecting Toronto to Quebec City. Beginning in 2029, construction will be starting for the line’s first rail segment, connecting Montreal to Ottawa via 200-kilometres worth of tracks.

But both the government and the Crown corporation overseeing the project, Alto, have admitted they haven’t quite nailed down an exact (or rough estimate) of a dollar figure attached to helping the rail line come to fruition.

Host Alan Carter speaks to Ryan-Katz Rosene, associate professor at the University of Ottawa, who studies sustainable transportation, to discuss if this announcement will actually make waves in this high-speed rail coming to life, or if Canadians will be stuck in limbo for more decades to come.