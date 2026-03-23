Blue Jays agree to contract extensions with GM Ross Atkins, manager John Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 23, 2026 8:19 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 9:03 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced separate contract extensions for general manager Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider, the club confirmed on Monday.

Atkins was extended for five years, while Schneider — currently with one year left on his contract — was extended for two more seasons.

Atkins’ new deal runs through 2031, with Schneider’s running through 2028.

“Ross has done an outstanding job in building a deep foundation with an accomplished baseball operations team, best-in-class resources, and a collaborative culture. I am a strong supporter of stability and continuity, and Ross continues to make us better,” said President and CEO Mark Shapiro.

“It’s easy for me to believe in Ross, as I’ve seen him transition from player to young front office executive to established MLB executive, and I am extremely confident his leadership will help us achieve our collective goal of bringing World Series championships back to Canada.”

Atkins, 52, was hired by Shapiro and the Blue Jays in December 2015, replacing interim general manager Tony LaCava. The Blue Jays have qualified for the postseason five times under Atkins, including a memorable World Series run in 2025.

Shapiro signed his own five-year contract extension with the organization in December 2025.

Atkins has reshaped the Blue Jays with several major free-agent acquisitions in recent years, notably Hyun Jin Ryu, Marcus Semien, George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Yusei Kikuchi, Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer and Dylan Cease.

Via trade, Atkins spearheaded the deals that saw Jose Berrios, Matt Chapman and Daulton Varsho land in Toronto. The front office also re-signed first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a historic 14-year, $500 million contract extension last season.

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

Under Schneider, Blue Jays enter 2026 with big expectations

Atkins’ regime has had success building through the draft, with Bo Bichette, Alek Manoah, Addison Barger, Davis Schneider, Mason Fluharty and Trey Yesavage rising through the ranks and making an impact in Toronto in recent years.

Atkins spent 15 years in Cleveland’s front office, rising steadily through a series of player‑development and personnel roles under Shapiro.

Schneider, 46, led the Blue Jays to their third World Series in franchise history last season, and first since 1993, becoming just the second manager in team history to reach the Fall Classic.

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The Blue Jays won the American League East for the first time since 2015, finishing the season with a 94-68 record, the best in the American League.

“Schneids has been, and will continue to be, an exceptional leader and manager in professional baseball because of his unwavering commitment to players,” Atkins said in a statement. “Schneids understands what it takes to build a winning environment and works tirelessly to create exactly that. His blend of emotional intelligence and deep baseball knowledge truly sets him apart in an incredibly competitive industry.”

Schneider was a finalist for the 2025 American League Manager of the Year, finishing second. Since replacing Charlie Montoyo and taking over as manager during the 2022 season, he has guided the Blue Jays to a 303-257 record.

“I am ecstatic to continue leading the Blue Jays as we work to bring our incredible fans a championship team,” said Schneider. “It’s been a privilege to be part of this organization for nearly 25 years, and the work the Blue Jays continue to do excites me every day.”

Schneider enters the 2026 season 52 wins behind Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox (355) for third all-time in Blue Jays history.

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