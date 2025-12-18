Romanian court sentences US rapper Wiz Khalifa to 9 months for drug possession

FILE - Wiz Khalifa, a cast member in "Spinning Gold," arrives at the premiere of the film, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) 2023 Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2025 1:57 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 2:13 pm.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — American rapper Wiz Khalifa was sentenced by a court in Romania on Thursday to nine months in jail for drug possession, more than a year after he took part in a music festival in the Eastern European country.

Khalifa was stopped by Romanian police in July 2024 after allegedly smoking cannabis on stage at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinesti, a coastal resort in Constanta County. Prosecutors said the rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was found in possession of more than 18 grams of cannabis, and that he consumed some on stage.

The Constanta Court of Appeal handed down the sentence after Khalifa was convicted of “possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption,” according to Romania’s national news agency, Agerpres. The decision is final.

The decision came after a lower court in Constanta County in April issued Khalifa a criminal fine of 3,600 lei ($830) for “illegal possession of dangerous drugs,” but prosecutors appealed the court’s decision and sought a higher sentence.

Romania has some of the harsher drugs laws in Europe. Possession of cannabis for personal use is criminalized and can result in a prison sentence of between three months and two years, or a fine.

It isn’t clear whether Romanian authorities will seek to file an extradition request, since Khalifa is a U.S. citizen and doesn’t reside in Romania.

The 38-year-old Pittsburgh rapper rose to prominence with his breakout mixtape “Kush + Orange Juice.” On stage in Romania last summer, the popular rapper smoked a large, hand-rolled cigarette while singing his hit “Young, Wild & Free.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney rolls eyes as Ford brags about anti-tariff ad that derailed U.S. trade negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things, announcing a new agreement on Thursday that will speed up the approval of major infrastructure...

1h ago

Rollercoaster temperatures could causing hazardous travel and potential flooding Friday

The high temperatures Thursday accompanied by rain will drop sharply on Friday, leading to some potential hazardous travel and flooding. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 8 C in Toronto Thursday....

6m ago

Massive retail theft ring dismantled in three province police operation, 21 charged

Hamilton Police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation. The investigation resulted in...

1h ago

Ontario, Ottawa agree to speed up project approvals, including Ring of Fire mining

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed an agreement Thursday to speed up approval of major projects in the province under a "one project, one process, one decision" model. This...

1h ago

Top Stories

Carney rolls eyes as Ford brags about anti-tariff ad that derailed U.S. trade negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things, announcing a new agreement on Thursday that will speed up the approval of major infrastructure...

1h ago

Rollercoaster temperatures could causing hazardous travel and potential flooding Friday

The high temperatures Thursday accompanied by rain will drop sharply on Friday, leading to some potential hazardous travel and flooding. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 8 C in Toronto Thursday....

6m ago

Massive retail theft ring dismantled in three province police operation, 21 charged

Hamilton Police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation. The investigation resulted in...

1h ago

Ontario, Ottawa agree to speed up project approvals, including Ring of Fire mining

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed an agreement Thursday to speed up approval of major projects in the province under a "one project, one process, one decision" model. This...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
Prime Minister Carney eyerolls at Ontario Premier Ford's tariff-ad defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney nervously chuckled when Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his tariff ad against the Trump administration, saying it was the 'best ad' to get the U.S. president's attention.

3h ago

2:16
Ontario police recover 306 stolen vehicles in auto theft probe

Ontario police say they’ve dismantled a major auto theft network, recovering 306 vehicles worth more than $25 million. Twenty people are now facing charges. Brandon Rowe reports.

20h ago

2:49
Brampton's Mayor calls on province, feds for support to combat extortion-related crimes

Brampton officials say the number of reported extortion cases in Peel Region continue to rise dramatically each year. Erica Natividad with what they are seeking from the province and from Ottawa.

21h ago

2:55
Toronto city council approves hike in land transfer tax for luxury homes

Saying the wealthiest can afford to pay more, Toronto mayor Olivia Chow has increased the tax level on sales of homes over $3m. As Alan Carter reports, opponents say it will hurt everyone, not just the rich.

21h ago

1:04
'Environmentally destructive': Growing calls against plan to cut Ontario Place sewage pipe

Activists and politicians are calling out the Ontario government's plan to cut a sewage overflow pipe near Ontario Place over environmental concerns.

23h ago

More Videos