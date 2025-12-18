York police issue warning for small businesses in Newmarket

York Regional Police (YRP) says they are looking for a male suspect wanted in connection to multiple break and enters in Newmarket.

Police say they responded to six separate commercial break and enters where cash registers were

targeted.

Investigators say the incidents began in the start of December, and multiple suspects are potentially involved.

“These types of crimes tend to increase during the holiday season, when extended hours and higher cash flow can increase risk,” YRP said in media release.

Police describe one of the suspects as a white male, with a medium build, between five-foot-ten inches and six feet tall. They also say the suspect has an impaired function of his left hand and walks with a distinct slow gait

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes with white soles, white gloves, and a face mask with a white design. He was also seen carrying a black backpack.

YRP is warning small business owners in Newmarket to take extra precautions around their cash registers and cash boxes.