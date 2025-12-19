1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly working for ISIS to plan terror attacks: RCMP

Waleed Khan, 26, is facing terrorism charges after allegedly working for ISIS, the RCMP alleges. He also faces charges by Toronto and Peel police. Toronto police

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 19, 2025 10:58 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 11:10 am.

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on Friday.

The three men are facing a total of 79 charges as part of Project Neapolitan, a joint-forces probe by Toronto and Peel police that was sparked by two separate incidents that authorities believe were “informed, in part, by hate-motivated extremism.”

The first incident occurred in Toronto on May 31, 2025 when a woman was allegedly approached by three men in the Don Mills Road and Rochefort Drive area. One was armed with a handgun, the other with a knife, police said.

Investigators say the suspects tried to force her into a vehicle, but they fled when they were interrupted by a passing motorist.

The second incident took place in Mississauga on June 24, 2025. This time authorities say two women were targeted on Ellesboro Drive near Swanhurst Boulevard.

“Three men exited a vehicle – armed with a handgun, a rifle, and knife – and chased the victims,” a police release explains. “They fled after being interrupted by a passerby.”

The suspects, Waleed Khan, 26, Osman Azizov, 18 and Fahad Sadaat, 19, all of Toronto, face charges including kidnapping, attempted kidnapping with firearms, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and hostage taking.

They were arrested after search warrants were executed at residences in Toronto, where police say firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, among other items of evidentiary value, were seized.

“The evidence gathered expanded the scope of the investigation to include additional offences motivated by hate – particularly targeting women and members of the Jewish community,” the release adds.

“Investigators also uncovered links to terrorism, prompting a separate but parallel RCMP investigation … This led the RCMP to lay terrorism-related charges against Waleed Khan.”

Toronto police say there’s a court-imposed publication ban is in place “to protect the integrity of ongoing judicial proceedings” which prevents them from providing additional information.”

In a separate release, the RCMP accused Kahn of working for ISIS between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, to help the terror group carry out deadly attacks.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Open Gallery 3 items

Khan was working with ISIS: RCMP

Full list of RCMP allegations against Khan:

  • Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did, directly or indirectly, provide property, to fund, knowing that, in whole or in part, it would be used by or would benefit a terrorist group, namely ISIS, contrary to s. 83.03(2) of the Criminal Code;
  • Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did, directly or indirectly, provide property, to wit social media accounts, knowing that, in whole or in part, they would be used by or would benefit a terrorist group, namely ISIS, contrary to s. 83.03(2) of the Criminal Code;
  • Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did participate in the activities of a terrorist group by providing property to be used to carry out terrorist activity or benefit any person facilitating or carrying out terrorist activity, contrary to s. 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code;
  • Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did participate in the activities of a terrorist group by making himself, in response to instructions from any of the persons who constitute a terrorist group, available to facilitate or commit a terrorism offence or an act or omission outside Canada that, if committed in Canada, would be a terrorism offence, contrary to s. 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code;
  • Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did facilitate terrorist activity by providing property used to carry out terrorist activity or benefiting any person facilitating or carrying out terrorist activity, contrary to s. 83.19 of the Criminal Code;
  • Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did commit an indictable offence, to wit conspiracy to commit murder, for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group, contrary to s. 83.2 of the Criminal Code;
  • Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did conspire with persons known and unknown to commit murder, contrary to s. 465(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

8m ago

1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate...

42m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

Police investigate reports of shooting in area of North York

Toronto police are responding to an area of North York for reports of a possible shooting. Officers were called to Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West just before 10:50 a.m. on Friday. Police...

32m ago

Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

8m ago

1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate...

42m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

Police investigate reports of shooting in area of North York

Toronto police are responding to an area of North York for reports of a possible shooting. Officers were called to Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West just before 10:50 a.m. on Friday. Police...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Tenants at East York apartment building demand rent refund over poor living conditions

Dozens of tenants at an East York apartment building have come together to file applications with the Landlord Tenant Board seeking rent abatement. Erica Natividad with the poor living conditions and the difficulty holding the landlord to account.

16h ago

0:58
More than a dozen arrested in interprovincial retail theft operation

Local Ontario police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation.

20h ago

1:12
Prime Minister Carney eyerolls at Ontario Premier Ford's tariff-ad defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney nervously chuckled when Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his tariff ad against the Trump administration, saying it was the 'best ad' to get the U.S. president's attention.

December 18, 2025 11:42 am EST EST

3:40
U.S. demands changes to Canadian policies for CUSMA renewal

Trump's trade representative Jamieson Greer has made a list of demands for Canada to meet in order to reach a CUSMA renewal, including changes to dairy, online news and alcohol policies.

December 18, 2025 11:13 am EST EST

2:15
Rollercoaster temps to bring icy conditions

Early morning sunshine on Thursday will give way to scattered showers and rain into the evening as the GTA sees mild temperatures before a drop on Friday.

December 17, 2025 7:55 pm EST EST

More Videos