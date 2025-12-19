1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly working for ISIS to plan terror attacks: RCMP

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on Friday.

The three men are facing a total of 79 charges as part of Project Neapolitan, a joint-forces probe by Toronto and Peel police that was sparked by two separate incidents that authorities believe were “informed, in part, by hate-motivated extremism.”

The first incident occurred in Toronto on May 31, 2025 when a woman was allegedly approached by three men in the Don Mills Road and Rochefort Drive area. One was armed with a handgun, the other with a knife, police said.

Investigators say the suspects tried to force her into a vehicle, but they fled when they were interrupted by a passing motorist.

The second incident took place in Mississauga on June 24, 2025. This time authorities say two women were targeted on Ellesboro Drive near Swanhurst Boulevard.

“Three men exited a vehicle – armed with a handgun, a rifle, and knife – and chased the victims,” a police release explains. “They fled after being interrupted by a passerby.”

The suspects, Waleed Khan, 26, Osman Azizov, 18 and Fahad Sadaat, 19, all of Toronto, face charges including kidnapping, attempted kidnapping with firearms, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and hostage taking.

They were arrested after search warrants were executed at residences in Toronto, where police say firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, among other items of evidentiary value, were seized.

“The evidence gathered expanded the scope of the investigation to include additional offences motivated by hate – particularly targeting women and members of the Jewish community,” the release adds.

“Investigators also uncovered links to terrorism, prompting a separate but parallel RCMP investigation … This led the RCMP to lay terrorism-related charges against Waleed Khan.”

Toronto police say there’s a court-imposed publication ban is in place “to protect the integrity of ongoing judicial proceedings” which prevents them from providing additional information.”

In a separate release, the RCMP accused Kahn of working for ISIS between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, to help the terror group carry out deadly attacks.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Khan was working with ISIS: RCMP

Full list of RCMP allegations against Khan:

Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did, directly or indirectly, provide property, to fund, knowing that, in whole or in part, it would be used by or would benefit a terrorist group, namely ISIS, contrary to s. 83.03(2) of the Criminal Code;

Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did, directly or indirectly, provide property, to wit social media accounts, knowing that, in whole or in part, they would be used by or would benefit a terrorist group, namely ISIS, contrary to s. 83.03(2) of the Criminal Code;

Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did participate in the activities of a terrorist group by providing property to be used to carry out terrorist activity or benefit any person facilitating or carrying out terrorist activity, contrary to s. 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code;

Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did participate in the activities of a terrorist group by making himself, in response to instructions from any of the persons who constitute a terrorist group, available to facilitate or commit a terrorism offence or an act or omission outside Canada that, if committed in Canada, would be a terrorism offence, contrary to s. 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code;

Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did facilitate terrorist activity by providing property used to carry out terrorist activity or benefiting any person facilitating or carrying out terrorist activity, contrary to s. 83.19 of the Criminal Code;

Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did commit an indictable offence, to wit conspiracy to commit murder, for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group, contrary to s. 83.2 of the Criminal Code;

Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did conspire with persons known and unknown to commit murder, contrary to s. 465(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

