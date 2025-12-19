Ford recalls more than 270,000 electric and hybrid vehicles due to roll-away risk

FILE - A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2025 10:36 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 11:11 am.

Ford is recalling more than 270,000 electric and hybrid vehicles in the U.S. because of a parking function problem that could lead to them rolling away.

The Detroit automaker said that the recall includes certain 2022-2026 F-150 Lightning BEV, 2024-2026 Mustang Mach-E, and 2025-2026 Maverick vehicles. At issue is the integrated park module, which may fail to lock into the park position when the driver shifts into park.

Ford said that it will implement a park module software update for free.

Vehicle owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for additional information.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

10m ago

1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly working for ISIS to plan terror attacks: RCMP

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on...

54m ago

1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate...

44m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

