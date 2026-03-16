Ontario confirms it will cut funding for 7 supervised injection sites

The Ontario government is moving to end provincial funding for seven supervised drug injection sites located in communities that operate a Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hub, marking a major shift in the province’s approach to addiction and harm reduction.

Officials say the decision, which was announced on Monday, is part of a broader plan to prioritize treatment, recovery, and public safety — a move that has drawn sharp criticism from harm‑reduction advocates.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the government’s goal is to move away from funding supervised consumption services and toward a model centred on long‑term recovery.

“Our government is focused on treatment, recovery and safer communities,” Jones said, noting the province has invested nearly $550 million to establish 28 HART Hubs across Ontario. These hubs, she said, are designed to connect people with integrated mental health supports, addiction treatment, and housing services.

The province says HART Hubs have already delivered more than 100,000 client interactions, helping hundreds of people access supportive housing and recovery‑focused programs.

90‑day wind‑down period begins

The government will begin a 90‑day wind‑down period — longer than the 30-day requirement — to transition clients from the seven affected sites to their local HART Hub. The sites losing funding include two in Toronto, two in Ottawa, one in Niagara, Ont., one in Peterborough, Ont., and one in London, Ont.

The two Toronto sites — including services operated by the Fred Victor Centre and South Riverdale Community Health Centre — have already received formal notice that funding will end in June. Municipalities cannot seek federal approval for new consumption sites without provincial sign‑off, meaning the closures could be permanent.

During the transition, the province says it will work with municipalities and community partners to ensure a coordinated closure process.

The Ford government argues that supervised consumption sites have raised public‑safety concerns, particularly in neighbourhoods where residents have reported open drug use and disorder. Officials say the new model will reduce those issues by emphasizing abstinence‑based treatment.

But harm‑reduction advocates warn the closures will put lives at risk. Several organizations have stated that supervised consumption sites prevent overdoses and connect vulnerable people with health services — and that removing them will leave dangerous gaps in care.

The province has maintained that HART Hubs — which will add nearly 900 supportive housing units across Ontario — offer a more comprehensive and recovery‑focused alternative.