Minnesota jury says Johnson & Johnson owes $65.5 million to woman with cancer who used talcum powder

FILE - The Johnson & Johnson headquarters is in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2025 8:42 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 9:56 pm.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota jury awarded $65.5 million on Friday to a mother of three who claimed talcum products made by Johnson & Johnson exposed her to asbestos and contributed to her developing cancer in the lining of her lungs.

Jurors determined that plaintiff Anna Jean Houghton Carley, 37, should be compensated by Johnson & Johnson after using its baby powder throughout her childhood and later developing mesothelioma, an aggressive cancer caused primarily by exposure to the carcinogen asbestos.

Johnson & Johnson said it would appeal the verdict.

During a 13-day trial in Ramsey County District Court, Carley’s legal team argued the pharmaceutical giant sold and marketed talc-based products to consumers despite knowing it can be contaminated with asbestos. Carley’s lawyers also said her family was never warned about potential dangers while using the product on their child. The product was taken off shelves in the U.S. in 2020.

“This case was not about compensation only. It was about truth and accountability,” Carley’s attorney Ben Braly said.

Erik Haas, worldwide vice president of litigation for Johnson & Johnson, argued the company’s baby powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer. He expects an appellate court to reverse the decision.

The verdict is the latest development in a longstanding legal battle over claims that talc in Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower body powder was connected to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, which strikes the lungs and other organs. Johnson & Johnson stopped selling powder made with talc worldwide in 2023.

“These lawsuits are predicated on ‘junk science,’ refuted by decades of studies that demonstrate Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer,” Haas said in a statement after the verdict.

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles jury awarded $40 million to two women who claimed Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer. And in October, another California jury ordered the company to pay $966 million to the family of a woman who died of mesothelioma, claiming she developed the cancer because the baby powder she used was contaminated with asbestos.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Indigenous artist loses items for Christmas market in robbery

Shane Kejick was supposed to have his Indigenous fashion displayed in GTA Christmas markets and a pop-up shop, until a robbery last month dashed those plans.  Kejick's Toyota SUV, which was parked...

1h ago

Tiny homes find permanent spot in private Leslieville backyard

The man who provided a roof for those who need one the most is not letting the city slow him down. Four tiny homes erected in the backyard of Lazarus House and operated by Seeds of Hope Foundation have...

1h ago

Man found guilty in shooting death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat

A man accused in a Toronto shooting that killed a bystander and cast a spotlight on supervised consumption sites was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday. Damian Hudson was charged after a...

1h ago

Man remains barricaded after officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place remains in effect

A shelter-in-place remains in effect, and police continue to negotiate with a man after an officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) was shot while responding to a fence issue in Welland,...

56m ago

Top Stories

Indigenous artist loses items for Christmas market in robbery

Shane Kejick was supposed to have his Indigenous fashion displayed in GTA Christmas markets and a pop-up shop, until a robbery last month dashed those plans.  Kejick's Toyota SUV, which was parked...

1h ago

Tiny homes find permanent spot in private Leslieville backyard

The man who provided a roof for those who need one the most is not letting the city slow him down. Four tiny homes erected in the backyard of Lazarus House and operated by Seeds of Hope Foundation have...

1h ago

Man found guilty in shooting death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat

A man accused in a Toronto shooting that killed a bystander and cast a spotlight on supervised consumption sites was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday. Damian Hudson was charged after a...

1h ago

Man remains barricaded after officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place remains in effect

A shelter-in-place remains in effect, and police continue to negotiate with a man after an officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) was shot while responding to a fence issue in Welland,...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Welland, Ont. under shelter-in-place order, suspected shooter 'contained' in building

Niagara police say the suspected shooter of an incident that sent an officer to hospital is 'contained within a building' as a shelter-in-place order remains for Welland, Ontario residents.

7h ago

0:55
Three men arrested in hate-motivated extremism investigation

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on Friday.

8h ago

0:38
Police officer shot in Welland, Ontario expected to survive: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the police officer that was shot in Welland, Ontario is expected to survive following a shelter-in-place order in the region.

10h ago

1:12
65-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle crash, two others injured

A 65-year-old man is dead, and two pedestrians were injured – one critically – following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday night.

11h ago

1:10
Brown University shooting suspect found dead

Providence police said the Brown University shooting suspect, former student and Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

13h ago

More Videos