Nuts recalled in Ontario over possible salmonella contamination

Photo of Arnie's All Natural Raw Mix Nuts is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2025 6:08 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two nut-related products sold in Ontario due to possible salmonella contamination.

The agency says the recall covers two products, Arnie’s All Natural Raw Mix Nuts and Arnie’s Sweet and Savoury Mix, both sold from Nov. 1 to Dec. 2.

The recalled products were sold and distributed from Zehr Bayfield in Barrie, and Fortinos in Brampton and Vaughn.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by standard inspection activities, and no one has reported to have been sickened from consuming the nut products.

Consumers are asked not to eat the affected products, but to either discard them or return them to the point of purchase.

The CFIA warns that salmonella contaminated products may not look or smell spoiled but can make people ill, with people with weakened immune systems, young children and pregnant women especially vulnerable to serious infections.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Talks continuing with barricaded suspect after officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place remains in effect

A shelter-in-place remains in effect, and police continue to negotiate with a man after an officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) was shot while responding to a fence issue in Welland,...

27m ago

Tiny homes find permanent spot in private Leslieville backyard

The man who provided a roof for those who need one the most is not letting the city slow him down. Four tiny homes erected in the backyard of Lazarus House and operated by Seeds of Hope Foundation have...

49m ago

Filipino nurse returns to work in Canada's strained health industry after losing immigration status 

When John returned to Canada after spending a month and a half in the Philippines, he said he felt a mix of emotions. The Toronto nurse, whose real name we’re withholding due to his ongoing immigration...

2h ago

Justice Department begins releasing long-awaited files tied to Epstein sex trafficking investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department began releasing records Friday from its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and wealthy financier known for his connections to some of...

1h ago

Top Stories

Talks continuing with barricaded suspect after officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place remains in effect

A shelter-in-place remains in effect, and police continue to negotiate with a man after an officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) was shot while responding to a fence issue in Welland,...

27m ago

Tiny homes find permanent spot in private Leslieville backyard

The man who provided a roof for those who need one the most is not letting the city slow him down. Four tiny homes erected in the backyard of Lazarus House and operated by Seeds of Hope Foundation have...

49m ago

Filipino nurse returns to work in Canada's strained health industry after losing immigration status 

When John returned to Canada after spending a month and a half in the Philippines, he said he felt a mix of emotions. The Toronto nurse, whose real name we’re withholding due to his ongoing immigration...

2h ago

Justice Department begins releasing long-awaited files tied to Epstein sex trafficking investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department began releasing records Friday from its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and wealthy financier known for his connections to some of...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Welland, Ont. under shelter-in-place order, suspected shooter 'contained' in building

Niagara police say the suspected shooter of an incident that sent an officer to hospital is 'contained within a building' as a shelter-in-place order remains for Welland, Ontario residents.

4h ago

0:55
Three men arrested in hate-motivated extremism investigation

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on Friday.

5h ago

0:38
Police officer shot in Welland, Ontario expected to survive: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the police officer that was shot in Welland, Ontario is expected to survive following a shelter-in-place order in the region.

6h ago

1:10
Brown University shooting suspect found dead

Providence police said the Brown University shooting suspect, former student and Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

9h ago

2:26
Tenants at East York apartment building demand rent refund over poor living conditions

Dozens of tenants at an East York apartment building have come together to file applications with the Landlord Tenant Board seeking rent abatement. Erica Natividad with the poor living conditions and the difficulty holding the landlord to account.

23h ago

More Videos