Nuts recalled in Ontario over possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two nut-related products sold in Ontario due to possible salmonella contamination.

The agency says the recall covers two products, Arnie’s All Natural Raw Mix Nuts and Arnie’s Sweet and Savoury Mix, both sold from Nov. 1 to Dec. 2.

The recalled products were sold and distributed from Zehr Bayfield in Barrie, and Fortinos in Brampton and Vaughn.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by standard inspection activities, and no one has reported to have been sickened from consuming the nut products.

Consumers are asked not to eat the affected products, but to either discard them or return them to the point of purchase.

The CFIA warns that salmonella contaminated products may not look or smell spoiled but can make people ill, with people with weakened immune systems, young children and pregnant women especially vulnerable to serious infections.