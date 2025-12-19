‘Purr-senger’ doesn’t count: Ottawa woman fined for driving with cat in HOV lane

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a female driver was pulled over after her cat was used as a passenger in an HOV lane in Ottawa. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 19, 2025 10:07 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one driver learned the hard way that while cats may be family, they don’t qualify as carpool companions.

Around Hwy. 417 near Terry Fox Drive, officers stopped a vehicle spotted cruising solo in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane.

The driver explained that she believed her feline friend riding shotgun met the “two occupants” requirement.

Unfortunately for her—and despite the undeniable charm of a whiskered co-pilot—pets don’t count.

The driver was issued a $110 fine and three demerit points for the violation.

Meanwhile, police stressed that HOV rules are about safety and efficiency.

“While we all love our pets, they unfortunately do not count towards having a second person in the car with you,” OPP East Region wrote on X.

