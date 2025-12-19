Prime Minister Carney hands off G7 presidency to France

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G20 in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2025 3:25 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 3:35 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron today to hand over the G7 presidency.

A readout of the meeting from the Prime Minister’s Office says Macron congratulated Carney on Canada’s successful presidency of the G7 in 2025.

It says that the leaders discussed key G7 accomplishments under Canada’s leadership, including joint efforts to fortify collective security, strengthen global energy security and build a more resilient global economy.

The readout also says the leaders discussed future opportunities and challenges ahead for France’s G7 presidency in 2026, and reaffirmed the forum’s importance “in a more uncertain and divided world.”

It says they committed to working “pragmatically” with international partners to “safeguard macroeconomic stability and advance co-operation on critical minerals, artificial intelligence and energy.”

Canada hosted the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alta. in June, as well as a series of meetings throughout the year with G7 ministers in key portfolios.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

