Hospital, schools in area of Welland locked down as police investigate reports of a shooting

A Niagara Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. NRPS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 19, 2025 9:34 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 9:41 am.

A hospital and schools in an area of Welland are locked down as police in Niagara Region investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers with Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the scene on Second Street, in the area of Plymouth Road and Lincoln Street, around 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police have established a large perimeter in the area: Lincoln Street to the north, King Street to the west, Third Street to the south, and Coventry to the east.

Police are asking residents to shelter in place and avoid the area amid the investigation.

“There is a heavy police presence in the area. Members of the community are asked to shelter in place while our officers work to make the area safe,” police said in a release.

No further details were immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in early-morning collision near Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Friday morning. The collision occurred around 5:54 a.m. in the area of Evans Avenue and The West Mall,...

1h ago

Man on lifetime driving ban arrested after fleeing RIDE stop in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a man subject to a lifetime driving ban was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop during the annual Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign. The incident happened...

1h ago

'Purr-senger' doesn't count: Ottawa woman fined for driving with cat in HOV lane

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one driver learned the hard way that while cats may be family, they don't qualify as carpool companions. Around Hwy. 417 near Terry Fox Drive, officers stopped a...

8m ago

1 pedestrian killed, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

A 65-year-old man is dead, and two pedestrians were injured - one critically - following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Police in York Region say there was a collision involving...

20m ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in early-morning collision near Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Friday morning. The collision occurred around 5:54 a.m. in the area of Evans Avenue and The West Mall,...

1h ago

Man on lifetime driving ban arrested after fleeing RIDE stop in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a man subject to a lifetime driving ban was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop during the annual Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign. The incident happened...

1h ago

'Purr-senger' doesn't count: Ottawa woman fined for driving with cat in HOV lane

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one driver learned the hard way that while cats may be family, they don't qualify as carpool companions. Around Hwy. 417 near Terry Fox Drive, officers stopped a...

8m ago

1 pedestrian killed, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

A 65-year-old man is dead, and two pedestrians were injured - one critically - following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Police in York Region say there was a collision involving...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Tenants at East York apartment building demand rent refund over poor living conditions

Dozens of tenants at an East York apartment building have come together to file applications with the Landlord Tenant Board seeking rent abatement. Erica Natividad with the poor living conditions and the difficulty holding the landlord to account.

14h ago

0:58
More than a dozen arrested in interprovincial retail theft operation

Local Ontario police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation.

18h ago

1:12
Prime Minister Carney eyerolls at Ontario Premier Ford's tariff-ad defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney nervously chuckled when Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his tariff ad against the Trump administration, saying it was the 'best ad' to get the U.S. president's attention.

22h ago

3:40
U.S. demands changes to Canadian policies for CUSMA renewal

Trump's trade representative Jamieson Greer has made a list of demands for Canada to meet in order to reach a CUSMA renewal, including changes to dairy, online news and alcohol policies.

23h ago

2:15
Rollercoaster temps to bring icy conditions

Early morning sunshine on Thursday will give way to scattered showers and rain into the evening as the GTA sees mild temperatures before a drop on Friday.

December 17, 2025 7:55 pm EST EST

More Videos