Hospital, schools in area of Welland locked down as police investigate reports of a shooting

A hospital and schools in an area of Welland are locked down as police in Niagara Region investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers with Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the scene on Second Street, in the area of Plymouth Road and Lincoln Street, around 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police have established a large perimeter in the area: Lincoln Street to the north, King Street to the west, Third Street to the south, and Coventry to the east.

Police are asking residents to shelter in place and avoid the area amid the investigation.

“There is a heavy police presence in the area. Members of the community are asked to shelter in place while our officers work to make the area safe,” police said in a release.

No further details were immediately available.