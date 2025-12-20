Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was assaulted and robbed in Mississauga last month.

According to investigators, an unknown man made arrangements to meet with a sex worker at a hotel in the city on November 22, 2025.

When it came time to meet, police say two suspects showed up and forced their way into the woman’s room where they allegedly assaulted her – physically and sexually – before robbing her.

“The suspects allegedly tried to tie her up. However, she fought back, forcing them to flee the area on foot,” police said in a news release issued on Saturday. “Fortunately, the victim suffered no lasting physical injuries.”

Through the course of an investigation, police obtained surveillance footage showing the alleged suspects and their vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 20 to 35 years old. He is about five-foot-six or five-foot-seven with a heavy build, dark complexion and was last seen wearing a gold chain with a cross, a white baseball cap and glasses. He has a buzz cut and possibly a beard.

The second suspect is described as a male – possibly hispanic – who is approximately 22 years old. He is five-foot-ten with a skinny build and had an apparent skin condition on his face, resembling eczema.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2004-2009 silver Mazda 3 hatchback with damage to the rear driver’s side quarter panel and bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.