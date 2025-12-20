2 men accused of assaulting and robbing sex worker at Mississauga hotel

Police have released images of two men who are wanted in an assault and robbery investigation. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 20, 2025 12:03 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2025 12:44 pm.

Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was assaulted and robbed in Mississauga last month.

According to investigators, an unknown man made arrangements to meet with a sex worker at a hotel in the city on November 22, 2025.

When it came time to meet, police say two suspects showed up and forced their way into the woman’s room where they allegedly assaulted her – physically and sexually – before robbing her.

“The suspects allegedly tried to tie her up. However, she fought back, forcing them to flee the area on foot,” police said in a news release issued on Saturday. “Fortunately, the victim suffered no lasting physical injuries.”

Through the course of an investigation, police obtained surveillance footage showing the alleged suspects and their vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 20 to 35 years old. He is about five-foot-six or five-foot-seven with a heavy build, dark complexion and was last seen wearing a gold chain with a cross, a white baseball cap and glasses. He has a buzz cut and possibly a beard.

The second suspect is described as a male – possibly hispanic – who is approximately 22 years old. He is five-foot-ten with a skinny build and had an apparent skin condition on his face, resembling eczema.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2004-2009 silver Mazda 3 hatchback with damage to the rear driver’s side quarter panel and bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in custody after 24-hour standoff with police in Welland, Ont.

A shelter-in-place order in Welland, Ont. has been lifted following a 24-hour standoff between police and a shooting suspect who barricade himself inside his home. Authorities were initially called...

updated

4h ago

U.S. Justice Department releases some Jeffrey Epstein files, photos

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday published thousands of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, a release long anticipated for its potential to reveal new details about...

3h ago

Anti-immigrant sentiment rises with loss of consensus on immigration policy

OTTAWA — Canada's long-held consensus on immigration — that it's a net positive for the country — has been coming apart in recent years. Roughly half of the population thinks too many immigrants...

6h ago

Police make new appeal in search for missing Scarborough man

Toronto police are renewing calls for information regarding the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home nearly two years ago. Authorities say Taron Stepanyan...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in custody after 24-hour standoff with police in Welland, Ont.

A shelter-in-place order in Welland, Ont. has been lifted following a 24-hour standoff between police and a shooting suspect who barricade himself inside his home. Authorities were initially called...

updated

4h ago

U.S. Justice Department releases some Jeffrey Epstein files, photos

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday published thousands of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, a release long anticipated for its potential to reveal new details about...

3h ago

Anti-immigrant sentiment rises with loss of consensus on immigration policy

OTTAWA — Canada's long-held consensus on immigration — that it's a net positive for the country — has been coming apart in recent years. Roughly half of the population thinks too many immigrants...

6h ago

Police make new appeal in search for missing Scarborough man

Toronto police are renewing calls for information regarding the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home nearly two years ago. Authorities say Taron Stepanyan...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Toronto Tiny homes find permanent spot in private Leslieville backyard

The man who provided a roof for those who need one the most is not letting the city slow him down. Rhianne Campbell speaks with residents who say the transitional housing gives them hope.

17h ago

2:23
Shelter-in-place order issued for part of Welland

Niagara Regional Police officers say an officer has minor injuries after she was shot in her vest while responding to a bylaw call, triggering a shelter-in-place order. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

3:22
Welland, Ont. under shelter-in-place order, suspected shooter 'contained' in building

Niagara police say the suspected shooter of an incident that sent an officer to hospital is 'contained within a building' as a shelter-in-place order remains for Welland, Ontario residents.

23h ago

0:55
Three men arrested in hate-motivated extremism investigation

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on Friday.

December 19, 2025 1:10 pm EST EST

0:38
Police officer shot in Welland, Ontario expected to survive: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the police officer that was shot in Welland, Ontario is expected to survive following a shelter-in-place order in the region.

December 19, 2025 11:47 am EST EST

More Videos