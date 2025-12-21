2 men wanted in connection with violent assault in Flemingdon Park

Police are searching for two men in connection with a violent assault on a third individual in Flemingdon Park.

Investigators say three men were involved in a verbal argument around 2:30 p.m. on December 5 in the St. Dennis Drive and Don Mills Road area when one of the men attempted to flee from the other two.

Police allege that the two men tracked down the third and attacked him with an edged weapon and a blunt object before fleeing the scene on foot, leaving the third man with serious injuries.

Police have identified one of the attackers as 35-year-old Keenan Creary of Toronto. He is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The second man is described as approximately 50 years old with a thin build, a white bushy beard and was last seen wearing all black clothing.