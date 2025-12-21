2 men wanted in connection with violent assault in Flemingdon Park

Photo of Keenan Creary, who is wanted in connection with an alleged violent assault in Flemingdon Park on Dec. 8, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 21, 2025 5:37 pm.

Police are searching for two men in connection with a violent assault on a third individual in Flemingdon Park.

Investigators say three men were involved in a verbal argument around 2:30 p.m. on December 5 in the St. Dennis Drive and Don Mills Road area when one of the men attempted to flee from the other two.

Police allege that the two men tracked down the third and attacked him with an edged weapon and a blunt object before fleeing the scene on foot, leaving the third man with serious injuries.

Police have identified one of the attackers as 35-year-old Keenan Creary of Toronto. He is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The second man is described as approximately 50 years old with a thin build, a white bushy beard and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Top Stories

'Living day by day': Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

It's been nearly a month since residents of two buildings in Thorncliffe Park were forced to evacuate due to one of the most peculiar fires in Toronto history. With Christmas just days away,...

21m ago

Woman critically injured as multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Eglinton Ave. near DVP

A female driver has suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end. Police say the crash, believed to have involved as many as four vehicles, occurred just after 4 p.m. on...

38m ago

Man accused of distributing sexual material to children at Toronto park

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of distributing sexual material to children at a park in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood. According to investigators, the suspect...

6h ago

Significant increase in the circulation of counterfeit bills in retail stores

MONTREAL — The Retail Council of Canada is sounding the alarm about the significant increase in circulation of fake $20, $50, and $100 bills since November. The association reports that it has detected...

43m ago

