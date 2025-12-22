Male injured in Kensington Market shooting
Posted December 22, 2025 5:52 am.
Last Updated December 22, 2025 6:52 am.
A male has been injured after a shooting in Kensington Market early Monday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to Augusta Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
The male victim was located on the scene.
Paramedics transported one person to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was updated to be life-threatening, according to police.
Two suspects fled the scene before police arrived. They are both male, one was wearing a white jacket and jeans while the other was wearing a black jacket.