2 males wanted in connection with violent assault in North York

Police are searching for two males in connection with a violent assault on another individual in North York.

Investigators say the victim was walking on Lawrence Avenue West near De Marco Boulevard around 9:56 p.m. on Dec. 21. Then, a dark coloured, four-door sedan stopped in front of the victim and two suspects exited the vehicle before confronting and assaulting the victim.

Police also say the suspects then left in the vehicle and were last seen heading westbound on Lawrence Avenue West. Meanwhile the victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries

The suspects are described as male, and last seen wearing black baseball hats.

No further description of the suspects or the victim was provided by police.