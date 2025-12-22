What’s open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

An open and closed sign is seen in this undated image. Photo: Flickr. CC-BY creative commons by attribution

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 22, 2025 5:17 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2025 5:18 am.

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday.

Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week:

Attractions

In Toronto, most attractions, including museums will be closed on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day.

Exceptions include the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Casa Loma and the Toronto Zoo, which will remain open every day over the holidays.

  • CN Tower on Dec. 25 and 26 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last entry is 7 p.m.)
  • Ripley’s Aquarium on Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Casa Loma on Dec. 25 – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo on Dec. 25 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • High Park Zoo on Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outdoor ice rinks and skating trails will be open daily during the holidays, including Nathan Phillips Square. Full schedules for city-run rinks can be found here.

Most major movie theatres will also operate every day, including on Christmas Day.

Attractions closed on Christmas:

  • Aga Khan Museum
  • Arcadia Earth
  • Art Gallery of Ontario
  • Distillery Winter Village
  • Hockey Hall of Fame (also closed Christmas Eve)
  • Royal Ontario Museum
  • Winterfest at Canada’s Wonderland (also closed Christmas Eve)

Banks

Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Canada Post offices

Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Government services

Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Grocery Stores

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store
Thursday, Dec. 25 – Most locations CLOSED; All Rabba Fine Foods locations will remain open. Summerhill Market locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 26 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store

LCBO

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – All stores open until 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours, check locations here

The Beer Store

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – All stores open until 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours, check locations here

Malls

Some malls will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve and the vast majority will be closed on Christmas. They will reopen on Dec. 26 for Boxing Day with extended hours.

Here are the hours of some locations in the GTA:

  • Dufferin Mall:
    • Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Eaton Centre:
    • Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Fairview Mall:
    • Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Markville:
    • Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall:
    • Dec. 24: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: OPEN from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Promenade Shopping Centre
    • Dec. 24: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.  
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    •  Dec. 26: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Scarborough Town Centre:
    • Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sherway Gardens:
    • Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Shops at Don Mills:
    • Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Square One Shopping Centre:
    • Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills:
    • Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Yorkdale Mall:
    • Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall:
    • Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Dec. 25: CLOSED
    • Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Public Library

All branches will be closed at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will remain closed on Dec. 25 and 26.

Transit

GO Transit holiday schedule

Wed., Dec. 25 – Saturday schedule
Thus., Dec. 26 – Saturday schedule

TTC holiday schedule

Wed., Dec. 25 – Sunday service
Thurs., Dec. 26 – Holiday service (All TTC routes will run on their Sunday service schedules, but will start earlier at approximately 6 a.m.)

