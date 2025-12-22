What’s open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto
Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday.
Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week:
Attractions
In Toronto, most attractions, including museums will be closed on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day.
Exceptions include the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Casa Loma and the Toronto Zoo, which will remain open every day over the holidays.
- CN Tower on Dec. 25 and 26 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last entry is 7 p.m.)
- Ripley’s Aquarium on Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Casa Loma on Dec. 25 – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo on Dec. 25 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- High Park Zoo on Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Outdoor ice rinks and skating trails will be open daily during the holidays, including Nathan Phillips Square. Full schedules for city-run rinks can be found here.
Most major movie theatres will also operate every day, including on Christmas Day.
Attractions closed on Christmas:
- Aga Khan Museum
- Arcadia Earth
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Distillery Winter Village
- Hockey Hall of Fame (also closed Christmas Eve)
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Winterfest at Canada’s Wonderland (also closed Christmas Eve)
Banks
Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED
Canada Post offices
Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED
Government services
Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED
Grocery Stores
Wednesday, Dec. 24 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store
Thursday, Dec. 25 – Most locations CLOSED; All Rabba Fine Foods locations will remain open. Summerhill Market locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 26 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store
LCBO
Wednesday, Dec. 24 – All stores open until 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours, check locations here
The Beer Store
Wednesday, Dec. 24 – All stores open until 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours, check locations here
Malls
Some malls will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve and the vast majority will be closed on Christmas. They will reopen on Dec. 26 for Boxing Day with extended hours.
Here are the hours of some locations in the GTA:
- Dufferin Mall:
- Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Eaton Centre:
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Fairview Mall:
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Markville:
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pacific Mall:
- Dec. 24: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dec. 25: OPEN from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Promenade Shopping Centre
- Dec. 24: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Scarborough Town Centre:
- Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sherway Gardens:
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Shops at Don Mills:
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre:
- Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills:
- Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Yorkdale Mall:
- Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall:
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Public Library
All branches will be closed at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will remain closed on Dec. 25 and 26.
Transit
Wed., Dec. 25 – Saturday schedule
Thus., Dec. 26 – Saturday schedule
Wed., Dec. 25 – Sunday service
Thurs., Dec. 26 – Holiday service (All TTC routes will run on their Sunday service schedules, but will start earlier at approximately 6 a.m.)