What’s open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday.

Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week:

Attractions

In Toronto, most attractions, including museums will be closed on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day.

Exceptions include the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Casa Loma and the Toronto Zoo, which will remain open every day over the holidays.

CN Tower on Dec. 25 and 26 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last entry is 7 p.m.)

Ripley’s Aquarium on Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Casa Loma on Dec. 25 – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Toronto Zoo on Dec. 25 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

High Park Zoo on Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outdoor ice rinks and skating trails will be open daily during the holidays, including Nathan Phillips Square. Full schedules for city-run rinks can be found here.

Most major movie theatres will also operate every day, including on Christmas Day.

Attractions closed on Christmas:

Aga Khan Museum

Arcadia Earth

Art Gallery of Ontario

Distillery Winter Village

Hockey Hall of Fame (also closed Christmas Eve)

Royal Ontario Museum

Winterfest at Canada’s Wonderland (also closed Christmas Eve)

Banks

Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Friday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Canada Post offices

Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Friday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Government services

Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Friday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Grocery Stores

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store

Thursday, Dec. 25 – Most locations CLOSED; All Rabba Fine Foods locations will remain open. Summerhill Market locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26 – Most locations open at reduced hours; check your local store

LCBO

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – All stores open until 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Friday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours, check locations here

The Beer Store

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – All stores open until 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Friday, Dec. 26 – Most locations CLOSED; Select stores will operate at reduced hours, check locations here

Malls

Some malls will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve and the vast majority will be closed on Christmas. They will reopen on Dec. 26 for Boxing Day with extended hours.

Here are the hours of some locations in the GTA:

Dufferin Mall: Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eaton Centre: Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fairview Mall: Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Markville: Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pacific Mall: Dec. 24: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 25: OPEN from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Promenade Shopping Centre Dec. 24: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sherway Gardens: Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shops at Don Mills: Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall: Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25: CLOSED Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Toronto Public Library

All branches will be closed at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will remain closed on Dec. 25 and 26.

Transit

GO Transit holiday schedule

Wed., Dec. 25 – Saturday schedule

Thus., Dec. 26 – Saturday schedule

TTC holiday schedule

Wed., Dec. 25 – Sunday service

Thurs., Dec. 26 – Holiday service (All TTC routes will run on their Sunday service schedules, but will start earlier at approximately 6 a.m.)