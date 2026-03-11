Widespread flurries could bring 3-5 centimetres of snow to GTA on Friday

After heavy rainfall Wednesday, more snow is just around the corner for the GTA and most of southern Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

By Meredith Bond and Jessie Uppal

Posted March 11, 2026 1:19 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 2:12 pm.

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend.

An Alberta clipper will bring widespread flurries to southern Ontario including the GTA, which could see three to five centimetres of snow on Friday. Parts of northern York and Durham regions have a greater chance to pick up higher amounts with 10 cm of snow possible, also on Friday.

Lower amounts of snow and some possible rain is more likely closer to Lake Ontario as temperatures will stay hovering around the freezing mark.

An Alberta Clipper is a fast-moving low-pressure system that comes from Alberta and moves through the Prairies and the Great Lakes region during the winter. It usually brings light snow, strong winds and colder temperatures along with it.

CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal says winds will also be picking up throughout the day on Friday with gusts over 50 or 60 kilometres an hour.

The cooler temperatures will continue through the weekend before another storm on Sunday.

It’s too early to predict how Sunday’s storm will play out, but multiple precipitation types are possible including snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain.

