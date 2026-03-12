Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning’s shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.

In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda CR-V was recovered within hours of the shooting, but added that no further information would be released at this time.

They did say the vehicle had been stolen “shortly before the incident.”

Investigators are searching for at least two suspects who emerged from the vehicle and opened fire on the consulate, located on University Avenue, just before 4:30 a.m. on March 10.

A door at the consulate was damaged, with roughly 10 shell casings located outside of the building. While there were people inside the building at the time, no injuries were reported.

Toronto police, along with the RCMP, are investigating the shooting as a national security incident.

They have not said if the shooting is connected to recent targeted shootings at three GTA synagogues, which coincides with recent military strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

Officials say security at both the U.S. and Israeli Consulates in Toronto and Ottawa has been increased following the incident.