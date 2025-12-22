Ottawa, First Nations presenting plans to reform child welfare system

Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted December 22, 2025 2:10 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2025 2:44 pm.

OTTAWA — Ottawa and First Nations are presenting the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal with competing plans to reform the First Nations child welfare system today — the latest step in a lengthy fight that has stretched nearly 20 years.

The August tribunal order that mandated the proposals came nine years after it concluded that the federal government had discriminated against First Nations children by underfunding the on-reserve child welfare system.

That followed a joint 2007 human rights complaint filed by the Assembly of First Nations and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society.

Progress on a child welfare agreement to reform the system stalled in 2024 when First Nations twice rejected a $47.8-billion deal they said did not go far enough to protect kids.

Ottawa called a halt to formal talks on the issue with First Nations outside of Ontario.

Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty says she spent much time analyzing why the last agreement didn’t pass, adding that the government decided to take a national approach that’s based on regional agreements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2025.

— With files from Alessia Passafiume

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify suspect after woman found dead inside downtown residence

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman. Police say Himanshi Khurana, of Toronto, was first reported missing on Friday, December...

1h ago

3 suspects wanted in Entertainment District stabbing that left man with serious injuries

Toronto police have released photos of three suspects. The incident happened near Duncan and Pearl streets early Saturday.

1h ago

Diab caps student visa applications for 2026, pauses some permanent residency streams

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Lena Diab issued new ministerial instructions that include requiring provincial or territorial attestation letters for study permits with the goal of capping foreign student...

59m ago

Carney names former investment banker Mark Wiseman as next U.S. ambassador

Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed a global investment banker and pension fund manager to be Canada’s next ambassador in Washington. Carney’s office said Mark Wiseman, who begins the role...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police identify suspect after woman found dead inside downtown residence

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman. Police say Himanshi Khurana, of Toronto, was first reported missing on Friday, December...

1h ago

3 suspects wanted in Entertainment District stabbing that left man with serious injuries

Toronto police have released photos of three suspects. The incident happened near Duncan and Pearl streets early Saturday.

1h ago

Diab caps student visa applications for 2026, pauses some permanent residency streams

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Lena Diab issued new ministerial instructions that include requiring provincial or territorial attestation letters for study permits with the goal of capping foreign student...

59m ago

Carney names former investment banker Mark Wiseman as next U.S. ambassador

Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed a global investment banker and pension fund manager to be Canada’s next ambassador in Washington. Carney’s office said Mark Wiseman, who begins the role...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

21h ago

2:36
Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

Rhianne Campbell speaks with residents displaced by a fire at two buildings in Thorncliffe Park as they prepare to celebrate Christmas outside of their homes.

22h ago

0:43
Man critically injured in Oshawa shooting

A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Oshawa.

December 21, 2025 3:31 pm EST EST

1:38
Canadian MPs back in Canada after denied West Bank entry

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday returned Saturday night, expressing shock at the way they were treated by Israeli border officials.

December 21, 2025 1:50 pm EST EST

2:41
U.S. launches strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

The U.S. military has struck more than 70 ISIS targets in Syria, according to the Pentagon and U.S. President Donald Trump. KArling Donoghue reports.

December 20, 2025 8:45 pm EST EST

More Videos