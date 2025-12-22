Shots fired in Scarborough neighbouhood damaging home, vehicle

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/James Tumelty

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 22, 2025 10:56 am.

A home and vehicle in a residential Scarborough neighbourhood were damaged by gunfire on Monday morning, Toronto police confirm.

Officers were called to the Morningside Ave and Military Trail area at around 9:10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire and discovered damage to a home and vehicle.

No injuries were reported and no suspect information is currently available.

More to come

