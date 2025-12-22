Shots fired in Scarborough neighbouhood damaging home, vehicle
Posted December 22, 2025 10:56 am.
A home and vehicle in a residential Scarborough neighbourhood were damaged by gunfire on Monday morning, Toronto police confirm.
Officers were called to the Morningside Ave and Military Trail area at around 9:10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Once on scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire and discovered damage to a home and vehicle.
No injuries were reported and no suspect information is currently available.
More to come