AI, EVs and HBC: Looking back at Canada’s biggest business stories of 2025
Posted December 23, 2025 9:36 am.
In today’s The Big Story Podcast, Host Mike Eppel speaks to Eric Kam, professor at Toronto Metropolitan University to reflect back on some of the biggest business headlines of 2025.
They discuss the dramatic end of Hudson’s Bay Company, Canada’s potential in the oil industry, and how AI may brace for consumer downfall in 2026.
