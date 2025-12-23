AI, EVs and HBC: Looking back at Canada’s biggest business stories of 2025

A person checks out the store closing advertising at the Hudson's Bay in Toronto, on Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted December 23, 2025 9:36 am.

In today’s The Big Story Podcast, Host Mike Eppel speaks to Eric Kam, professor at Toronto Metropolitan University to reflect back on some of the biggest business headlines of 2025.

They discuss the dramatic end of Hudson’s Bay Company, Canada’s potential in the oil industry, and how AI may brace for consumer downfall in 2026.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about...

updated

6m ago

2 critically injured in Scarborough fire

Two people have been critically injured in a house fire in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Snowball Crescent near Sheppard Avenue and Washburn Way around 5:30 a.m....

18m ago

Messy commute Tuesday after snow, mixed precipitation falls overnight in Toronto

Drivers had a slow commute Tuesday morning as snow mixed with freezing rain fell overnight. An Alberta Clipper coming though the area last night brought some light snow combined with freezing rain an...

1h ago

Ontario lawyer arrested in Ryan Wedding case granted bail

An Ontario lawyer accused of playing a key role in an international drug smuggling network has been granted bail ahead of his extradition hearing. Deepak Paradkar, 62, is one of several Canadians arrested...

1m ago

Top Stories

Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about...

updated

6m ago

2 critically injured in Scarborough fire

Two people have been critically injured in a house fire in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Snowball Crescent near Sheppard Avenue and Washburn Way around 5:30 a.m....

18m ago

Messy commute Tuesday after snow, mixed precipitation falls overnight in Toronto

Drivers had a slow commute Tuesday morning as snow mixed with freezing rain fell overnight. An Alberta Clipper coming though the area last night brought some light snow combined with freezing rain an...

1h ago

Ontario lawyer arrested in Ryan Wedding case granted bail

An Ontario lawyer accused of playing a key role in an international drug smuggling network has been granted bail ahead of his extradition hearing. Deepak Paradkar, 62, is one of several Canadians arrested...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Snow and rain ahead for Tuesday morning

The GTA will see snow starting at midnight on Tuesday and into the morning commute before it switches into rain with dry conditions by the afternoon.

15h ago

2:40
Parents on edge as Ford government launches review of underused schools

Parents are on edge as the Ford government launches a review of underused schools in supervised boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, the move has fueled concerns about what could happen to smaller specialty schools.

4h ago

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

22h ago

0:34
Woman fatally falls from Downtown Toronto hotel balcony

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

December 22, 2025 11:09 am EST EST

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

December 21, 2025 6:59 pm EST EST

More Videos