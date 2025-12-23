AI-generated content wrongly accuses fiddler Ashley MacIsaac of being sex offender

Ashley MacIsaac plays at the East Coast Music Awards in Halifax on Sunday, March 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 2:14 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 2:47 pm.

HALIFAX — Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIsaac says he may have been defamed by Google after it recently produced an AI-generated summary falsely identifying him as a sex offender.

The Juno Award-winning musician says he learned of the online misinformation last week after a First Nation north of Halifax confronted him with the summary and cancelled a concert planned for Dec. 19.

In a phone interview, MacIsaac says the summary falsely asserted he had been convicted of a series of offences including sexual assault, internet luring, assaulting a woman and attempting to assault a minor.

As well, he says the Google entry accused him of being listed on the national sex offender registry, which is also untrue.

The virtuoso fiddler says he later learned the erroneous content was taken from online articles regarding a man in Atlantic Canada with the same last name.

MacIsaac says Google has since apologized for the errors.

As well, the Sipekne’katik First Nation has also apologized, saying in an online post that the cancellation was based on incorrect information that harmed MacIsaac’s reputation and livelihood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pastor preaches positivity after baby girl found abandoned in shoebox at midtown church

An abandoned baby is discovered crying in a shoebox inside a midtown Roman Catholic Church, days before Christmas. It could be fuel for moral indignation and fiery sermons castigating sin. But not at...

1h ago

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

4h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

4h ago

GTA Catholic priest charged with sexual offences, removed from ministry: archdiocese

A Catholic priest in Brampton, Ont., has been charged with sexual offences and removed from the ministry, the Archdiocese of Toronto says. It says James Cherickal is accused of one count of sexual assault...

48m ago

Top Stories

Pastor preaches positivity after baby girl found abandoned in shoebox at midtown church

An abandoned baby is discovered crying in a shoebox inside a midtown Roman Catholic Church, days before Christmas. It could be fuel for moral indignation and fiery sermons castigating sin. But not at...

1h ago

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

4h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

4h ago

GTA Catholic priest charged with sexual offences, removed from ministry: archdiocese

A Catholic priest in Brampton, Ont., has been charged with sexual offences and removed from the ministry, the Archdiocese of Toronto says. It says James Cherickal is accused of one count of sexual assault...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
GTA under gusty winds warning as temperatures drop

Stella Acquisto breaks down the seven-day forecast ahead of the holidays as gusty winds are set to sweep in for parts of the GTA.

4h ago

3:03
Snow and rain ahead for Tuesday morning

The GTA will see snow starting at midnight on Tuesday and into the morning commute before it switches into rain with dry conditions by the afternoon.

20h ago

2:40
Parents on edge as Ford government launches review of underused schools

Parents are on edge as the Ford government launches a review of underused schools in supervised boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, the move has fueled concerns about what could happen to smaller specialty schools.

9h ago

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

December 22, 2025 12:40 pm EST EST

0:34
Woman fatally falls from Downtown Toronto hotel balcony

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

December 22, 2025 11:09 am EST EST

More Videos