Bank of Canada governing council says trade uncertainty clouding outlook

A worker shovels snow in front of the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 1:30 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada’s governing council says it’s difficult to predict which direction interest rates may go as trade uncertainty clouds its outlook.

The central bank released a summary Tuesday of its deliberations leading up to its decision earlier this month to hold its main policy rate steady at 2.25 per cent.

Council members all believed the current rate is appropriate for now, with the global and Canadian economies staying relatively resilient in the face of trade upheaval, the document said.

“Given the high level of uncertainty, members agreed that while the current policy rate was at about the right level in the current situation, it was difficult to predict when and in which direction the next change in the policy rate would be,” it said.

Council members then exchanged perspectives on what it would take to change their views of monetary policy.

“They agreed that uncertainty remained elevated and that they would assess incoming data relative to the bank’s outlook,” the summary said.

“If a significant new shock were to materialize, or an accumulation of evidence indicated that the evolution of economic activity and inflation was materially different from what they expected, governing council was prepared to respond.”

Members cited the fate of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement as a “significant source of risk,” with uncertainty leading up to and during negotiations likely weighing on business investment.

“A worst-case scenario involving the dissolution of CUSMA and higher tariffs would be very damaging to the Canadian economy,” the document said.

“Alternatively, a resolution of CUSMA negotiations that provided some stability in North American trade policy could spur on business investment.”

Structural changes stemming from the reconfiguration of global trade is also making the bank’s outlook more foggy.

“Members acknowledged that fiscal and industrial policy measures were the appropriate tools to address this structural transition given that monetary policy cannot restore lost supply,” the bank said, noting federal government support to tariff-affected sectors.

“The federal budget included measures aimed at increasing public and private investment, but members agreed it will take some time for the impact of these measures to be fully realized.”

Council members expected fourth-quarter gross domestic product in Canada to be soft, with increases in consumption, housing and government spending offsetting weakness in business investment and net exports.

And they expected inflation to rise slightly in the next few months.

“Looking through the near-term choppiness, governing council still expected soft demand and ongoing slack in the economy to roughly offset cost pressures associated with the reconfiguration of trade, keeping (consumer price index) inflation close to the two per cent target.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

— By Lauren Krugel in Calgary

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

3h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

2h ago

FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

OTTAWA — The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter...

1h ago

Convicted terrorist Said Namouh still poses risk of violent extremism: parole board

MONTREAL — A Quebec man convicted in 2009 of plotting international terrorist attacks with a group tied to al-Qaida has been denied parole. The Parole Board of Canada concluded Dec. 9 that Said Namouh...

43m ago

Top Stories

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

3h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

2h ago

FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

OTTAWA — The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter...

1h ago

Convicted terrorist Said Namouh still poses risk of violent extremism: parole board

MONTREAL — A Quebec man convicted in 2009 of plotting international terrorist attacks with a group tied to al-Qaida has been denied parole. The Parole Board of Canada concluded Dec. 9 that Said Namouh...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
GTA under gusty winds warning as temperatures drop

Stella Acquisto breaks down the seven-day forecast ahead of the holidays as gusty winds are set to sweep in for parts of the GTA.

2h ago

3:03
Snow and rain ahead for Tuesday morning

The GTA will see snow starting at midnight on Tuesday and into the morning commute before it switches into rain with dry conditions by the afternoon.

19h ago

2:40
Parents on edge as Ford government launches review of underused schools

Parents are on edge as the Ford government launches a review of underused schools in supervised boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, the move has fueled concerns about what could happen to smaller specialty schools.

8h ago

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

December 22, 2025 12:40 pm EST EST

0:34
Woman fatally falls from Downtown Toronto hotel balcony

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

December 22, 2025 11:09 am EST EST

More Videos