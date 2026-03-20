Ontario moves to ban above‑face‑value ticket resales in bid to crack down on price gouging

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government announced it will put a cap on ticket resale prices ahead of FIFA World Cup in a switch-up from his past comments on similar moves being 'unenforceable.'

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 20, 2026 9:11 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2026 9:32 am.

Ontario is moving to outlaw the resale of concert, sports, theatre, and other live‑event tickets at prices above their original price — a sweeping change the government says is aimed at protecting fans from runaway markups and professional scalpers who dominate the secondary market.

The province announced Friday it will introduce amendments to the Ticket Sales Act, 2017, that would make it illegal to resell a ticket for more than the all‑in price originally paid, including taxes and service fees. If passed, the rule would apply to anyone reselling a ticket — from individuals to major resale platforms.

“We are taking action to help ensure Ontario fans have access to fair resale prices and are not exploited by price gouging,” said Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. “With these new measures, consumers would no longer need to worry about being ripped off in the ticket resale market.”

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The government says the changes are designed to curb the influence of professional resellers who use bots, bulk‑buying tactics and automated systems to scoop up tickets and relist them at steep markups — sometimes hundreds or thousands of dollars above face value.

The province will consult on administrative penalties for violations. Under current rules, ticket businesses can face fines of up to $10,000 for certain offences.

Once the cap comes into effect, it will apply to all resales going forward, regardless of platform.

A photo illustration shows the StubHub logo and webpage displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor on April 17 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images).

The resale of tickets “isn’t fair” to Ontarians, minister says

Popular, widely used websites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek provide the infrastructure for high‑volume resellers. While these sites offer guarantees and secure transactions, they also normalize inflated prices by allowing sellers to set whatever markup the market will bear.

Alongside the resale cap, the province plans to strengthen validity guarantee requirements to protect buyers from counterfeit tickets and introduce new powers to stop unfair service charges and hidden fees during the purchasing process.

The government says these measures are intended to make the entire ticket‑buying experience more transparent and less vulnerable to fraud.

“The use of resale practices that dramatically drive up the price of resale tickets for families to be able to attend major events isn’t fair,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. “We want more people to have the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of Ontario’s live entertainment scene.”

The announcement comes ahead of the 2026 Ontario Budget, set for release on March 26, which the government says will outline further measures aimed at consumer protection and economic competitiveness.

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