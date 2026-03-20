Chuck Norris, martial arts icon and beloved action star, dies at 86

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor, author, and pop‑culture legend whose name became synonymous with toughness for generations — has died.

He passed away on Thursday, his family announced in a statement. Norris was 86.

In a message shared publicly, the Norris family said his passing was sudden and that he was “surrounded by his family and at peace.”

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” the statement read.

The family did not disclose the cause of death, asking for privacy as they grieve.

Norris was hospitalized this week in Hawaii, according to various news reports.

His family acknowledged the public’s support, saying they were “truly grateful for the prayers and support” during that time.

“Thank you for loving him with us,” they wrote. “To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

A life that shaped action cinema

Born in 1940, he rose from a U.S. Air Force air policeman to one of the most recognizable martial‑arts figures in the world. After dominating competitive karate in the 1960s and 70s, Norris transitioned to film, starring in action hits such as Way of the Dragon — where he famously fought Bruce Lee — Missing in Action, Delta Force, and Walker, Texas Ranger, the long‑running series that cemented him as a prominent star.

Norris’s signature roundhouse kick and clean‑cut hero persona also made him a global icon. In the 2000s, he became an internet phenomenon as “Chuck Norris Facts,” a meme celebrating his exaggerated invincibility, spread worldwide.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved,” Norris’s family wrote. “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Norris also wrote several books, including memoirs, martial‑arts guides, and works on philosophy and personal discipline. He founded Kickstart Kids, a nonprofit that uses martial arts to teach character development to youth.

Norris is survived by his five children and his wife, Gena O’Kelley, whom he married in 1998.