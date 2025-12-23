Convicted terrorist Said Namouh still poses risk of violent extremism: parole board

An artist's rendition shows Said Namouh sitting in the defendant's box at the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2010. Namouh was sentenced to serve life in prison after his conviction of four terrorism-related charges relating to a plan to bomb targets in Germany and Austria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Delphine Bergeron

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 1:23 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 1:43 pm.

MONTREAL — A Quebec man convicted in 2009 of plotting international terrorist attacks with a group tied to al-Qaida has been denied parole.

The Parole Board of Canada concluded Dec. 9 that Said Namouh still poses a risk that he will violently reoffend for ideological reasons if he is released.

Namouh, 52, was handed a life sentence in 2010 for four terrorism-related charges in connection with a vaguely defined plan to bomb targets in Germany and Austria.

The Moroccan-born man was involved in an organization called the Global Islamic Media Front, and conspired with its members to set off an explosive in a public place.

The parole board decision notes that a 2022 psychological assessment found Namouh showed few signs of deradicalization and posed a continued risk to violently reoffend for political or religious reasons.

The board noted he has made some progress but remains unwilling to address the underlying causes of his radicalization and still justifies the use of violence in some circumstances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

