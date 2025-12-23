Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police
Posted December 23, 2025 8:18 am.
Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning.
Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) shared the news in a social media post made at 7:45 a.m.
The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say there is a heavy police presence in the area of Park Road South and John Street.
“Police remain in the area and are appealing for anyone with information,” DRPS wrote.