Suspect wanted for voyeurism outside Toronto home said he was delivering food: police

Police released images of a suspect wanted for allegedly performing an indecent act while peering into the window of a residence in Scarborough. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 23, 2025 5:53 pm.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of voyeurism after he was allegedly caught committing an indecent act while peering into a Scarborough home.

Investigators say the incident happened on Monday around 6 p.m. in the area of Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East.

According to police, a man was seen entering various backyards on Saturday and Monday. A statement said the suspect was captured on surveillance video allegedly committing an indecent act outside the home Monday evening. Several still images were released with the statement

It is also reported that when the suspect was confronted, he claimed to be delivering food.

The suspect was described as a man between 35 and 50 years old. Officers said he’s between five-feet-six and five-feet-ten with a medium to large build.

He was last seen wearing black running shoes with white soles, a blue nylon jacket with a hood and a white mark on the left sleeve, black track pants, and a dark baseball cap.

Police said it’s believed there could be more victims, and asked anyone with information to contact investigators

Person fatally shot in valley near University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

Authorities said the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the Highland Creek Valley beside the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

11m ago

Pastor preaches positivity after baby girl found abandoned in shoebox at midtown church

An abandoned baby is discovered crying in a shoebox inside a midtown Roman Catholic Church, days before Christmas. It could be fuel for moral indignation and fiery sermons castigating sin. But not at...

2h ago

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city's next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

7h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

7h ago

