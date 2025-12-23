Suspect wanted for voyeurism outside Toronto home said he was delivering food: police

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of voyeurism after he was allegedly caught committing an indecent act while peering into a Scarborough home.

Investigators say the incident happened on Monday around 6 p.m. in the area of Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East.

According to police, a man was seen entering various backyards on Saturday and Monday. A statement said the suspect was captured on surveillance video allegedly committing an indecent act outside the home Monday evening. Several still images were released with the statement

It is also reported that when the suspect was confronted, he claimed to be delivering food.

The suspect was described as a man between 35 and 50 years old. Officers said he’s between five-feet-six and five-feet-ten with a medium to large build.

He was last seen wearing black running shoes with white soles, a blue nylon jacket with a hood and a white mark on the left sleeve, black track pants, and a dark baseball cap.

Police said it’s believed there could be more victims, and asked anyone with information to contact investigators