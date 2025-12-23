Why freezers, microwaves didn’t kill E. coli in Pillsbury Pizza Pops

A package of Pepperoni and Bacon Pillsbury Pizza Pops are shown in this undated handout photo from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Food Inspection Agency (Mandatory Credit)

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 11:08 am.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 11:56 am.

TORONTO — Freezing or microwaving food does not reliably kill E. coli, a bacteria that has spurred an outbreak and recall of several Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops in Canada.

A public health notice Monday stated 20 people got sick and four have been hospitalized between early October and late November after eating or handling certain pepperoni and bacon Pizza Pops.

Lawrence Goodridge, a professor and Canada Research Chair in foodborne pathogen dynamics at the University of Guelph, says freezers stop the growth of bacteria, but they don’t kill it.

That means if the product got cross-contaminated or there was a sanitation failure when it was made, the freezer would actually preserve the bacteria.

Goodridge says the reason heat also didn’t kill E. coli in this case is because microwaves don’t heat food equally and leave patches of cold spots where the bacteria can survive.

Microwaves vary and their power weakens over time, which means putting a Pizza Pop in on High for one minute is different for each person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

1h ago

FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

OTTAWA — The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter...

1h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

1h ago

Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

1h ago

FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

OTTAWA — The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter...

1h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

1h ago

Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Snow and rain ahead for Tuesday morning

The GTA will see snow starting at midnight on Tuesday and into the morning commute before it switches into rain with dry conditions by the afternoon.

17h ago

2:40
Parents on edge as Ford government launches review of underused schools

Parents are on edge as the Ford government launches a review of underused schools in supervised boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, the move has fueled concerns about what could happen to smaller specialty schools.

6h ago

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

December 22, 2025 12:40 pm EST EST

0:34
Woman fatally falls from Downtown Toronto hotel balcony

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

December 22, 2025 11:09 am EST EST

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

December 21, 2025 6:59 pm EST EST

More Videos