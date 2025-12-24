1 charged, another wanted in Oshawa fatal stabbing

Michael Waterman, 44, is wanted for second degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing on Dec. 23, 2025. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 24, 2025 12:32 pm.

Last Updated December 24, 2025 12:33 pm.

A man has been charged and another is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Oshawa Tuesday.

Durham Regional Police Service investigators say they received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about a man who was found on the street with obvious signs of trauma near Park Road South and John Street West.

The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

He’s been identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Russell.

Investigators say they located the first suspect wanted in the stabbing on Tuesday and have taken him into custody. Nicholas Robbins, 33, of Oshawa has been charged with second-degree murder. He has been held for a bail hearing.

Officers say a second suspect, 44-year-old Michael Waterman, is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police say the victim and the two suspects are all known to each other.

Investigators say Waterman is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

They are urging him to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Collision closes express lanes on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the highway between...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Freeze your buns off with The Bentway polar bear skate

If shopping isn't your cup of tea this Boxing Day weekend, there's still lots of fun things to do. Most attractions will have opened their doors again after being closed on Christmas as well. You can...

3h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney's holiday message to Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the holiday season is a time to slow down and reflect and to reconnect with loved ones. In a recorded message to Canadians, he says the holidays remind people...

17m ago

Person fatally shot in valley near University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

Authorities said the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the Highland Creek Valley beside the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

1h ago

Top Stories

Collision closes express lanes on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the highway between...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Freeze your buns off with The Bentway polar bear skate

If shopping isn't your cup of tea this Boxing Day weekend, there's still lots of fun things to do. Most attractions will have opened their doors again after being closed on Christmas as well. You can...

3h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney's holiday message to Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the holiday season is a time to slow down and reflect and to reconnect with loved ones. In a recorded message to Canadians, he says the holidays remind people...

17m ago

Person fatally shot in valley near University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

Authorities said the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the Highland Creek Valley beside the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Quiet Christmas Eve ahead of a potential storm

Toronto will see calm conditions and a high of 0 °C on Xmas Eve, perfect for last minute shopping, just ahead of a potential storm set to take place on Boxing Day Friday.

15h ago

2:48
Scarborough house fire leaves two critically injured

A man and woman are fighting for their lives in hospital after an early morning fire inside a Scarborough home. Afua Baah has the details from fire officials and neighbours devastated to hear about tragedy happening happening at the height of holiday

17h ago

2:31
An unexpected package found at local church

The priest at St. Monica's Parish is grateful for the quick response when an infant was found inside a shoebox just before Sunday mass. Baby was cared until taken to Sick Kids Hospital for care by authorities.

18h ago

1:42
Newborn baby found in shoebox left at Toronto church

A Catholic church in midtown reported finding a newborn baby in a shoebox inside the congregation, the child and its mother are being treated in hospital.

21h ago

1:36
GTA under gusty winds warning as temperatures drop

Stella Acquisto breaks down the seven-day forecast ahead of the holidays as gusty winds are set to sweep in for parts of the GTA.

December 23, 2025 11:33 am EST EST

More Videos