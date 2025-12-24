1 charged, another wanted in Oshawa fatal stabbing

A man has been charged and another is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Oshawa Tuesday.

Durham Regional Police Service investigators say they received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about a man who was found on the street with obvious signs of trauma near Park Road South and John Street West.

The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

He’s been identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Russell.

Investigators say they located the first suspect wanted in the stabbing on Tuesday and have taken him into custody. Nicholas Robbins, 33, of Oshawa has been charged with second-degree murder. He has been held for a bail hearing.

Officers say a second suspect, 44-year-old Michael Waterman, is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police say the victim and the two suspects are all known to each other.

Investigators say Waterman is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

They are urging him to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.