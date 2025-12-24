Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls vegan bacon product over undeclared wheat

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is seen in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 24, 2025 7:23 pm.

Last Updated December 24, 2025 8:01 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a vegan bacon product sold in Ontario because it contains wheat, which doesn’t appear on the list of ingredients.

The agency says the vegan bacon is sold under the brand Veggie Paradise.

It says wheat is an allergen and people with celiac or gluten-related issues should not consume the product.

The agency says the recall was spurred by test results on the product, but no adverse reactions have been reported.

The recalled batch has a best before date of Sept. 24, 2026.

The inspection agency says the product should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

