Collision closes express lanes on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

Provincial police have closed the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Pickering.

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 24, 2025 7:10 am.

Last Updated December 24, 2025 7:25 am.

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the highway between Whites Road and Brock Road due to a crash around 6:45 a.m.

A two-vehicle collision involving a transport truck then led to a secondary collision involving the transport truck driver and another passenger vehicle.

The driver has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted into the eastbound collector lanes and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

