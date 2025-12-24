Prime Minister Mark Carney’s holiday message to Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the holiday season is a time to slow down and reflect and to reconnect with loved ones.

In a recorded message to Canadians, he says the holidays remind people of all traditions that light follows darkness.

Carney, who is Catholic, says Christmas is a special time for Christians to recommit to follow the example of Jesus Christ in service, forgiveness and generosity.

He says this year has brought more than its share of challenges for the country.

Carney says Canada is strongest when it’s united and when Canadians take care of one another.

The Prime Minister’s Office traditionally releases a recorded message to Canadians for the holiday season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2025.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press