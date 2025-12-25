Boxing Day snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

If you’re planning to travel in southern Ontario on Boxing Day, meteorologists say that snowfall and/or ice could impact your commute as the day goes on.

A yellow-coloured snowfall warning was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for several areas, including Toronto, Durham Region, Belleville, York Region, Barrie, Collingwood and Owen Sound.

The warning said snow is expected to start at the end of Friday morning and could bring eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

“There is still some uncertainty regarding the track of the low-pressure system, which may impact the eastern edge of the significant snowfall area,” it said.

“Snow may be locally heavy at times during the Friday afternoon hours and reduce [visibility]. Travel may be difficult due to the accumulating snow. Motorists should exercise caution and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel will likely be challenging.”

A special weather statement issued for areas like Peel region, Halton region, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Niagara region said five to 10 centimetres of snowfall could arrive along with ice pellets.

Meteorologists forecast an overnight low on Thursday of -11 C in Toronto. The daytime high on Friday should reach -4 C while on Saturday it should reach -2 C.