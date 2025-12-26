Health minister says Canada can’t rely on U.S. health institutions anymore

Health Minister Marjorie Michel rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted December 26, 2025 11:43 am.

Last Updated December 26, 2025 2:02 pm.

OTTAWA — Health Minister Marjorie Michel says she can no longer trust American health agencies as reliable partners.

Michel says Canada is used to looking to the United States as a source of health and scientific information but that has changed since President Donald Trump took over.

An editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in July argued the Trump administration is dismantling the country’s public health and research infrastructure.

The administration slashed the budgets of the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, both of which collect and analyze public health data.

More recently an advisory panel chosen by Trump’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently recommended ending routine hepatitis B vaccines for newborns, and is considering changes to the rest of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Michel says Canada is still monitoring what’s happening in the U.S. but it needs reliable partners who are looking to science on subjects like vaccines.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured after fire outside of Toronto church building, suspect charged with arson

Toronto Fire Services personnel were called to the Yonge Street and Charles Street East area after 6 a.m. on Friday.

1h ago

Toronto police investigating after second incident of mezuzahs stolen

Toronto officers were called just before 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day to a condo building in the Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area.

4h ago

Boxing Day snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

5h ago

Steve Sullivan hired as Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach

Steve Sullivan joins the NHL club after being an assistant with the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

34m ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured after fire outside of Toronto church building, suspect charged with arson

Toronto Fire Services personnel were called to the Yonge Street and Charles Street East area after 6 a.m. on Friday.

1h ago

Toronto police investigating after second incident of mezuzahs stolen

Toronto officers were called just before 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day to a condo building in the Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area.

4h ago

Boxing Day snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

5h ago

Steve Sullivan hired as Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach

Steve Sullivan joins the NHL club after being an assistant with the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Snow on the way for Boxing Day

Toronto will see snow, heavy at times, starting late Friday morning , with eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

19h ago

2:45
Quiet Christmas ahead of heavy snow on Boxing Day

No active weather is expected in Toronto on Christmas, but that all changes on Boxing Day with a major system bringing in lots of snow impacting travel across the region.

December 24, 2025 7:20 pm EST EST

2:18
Celebrating Christmas with community

A bit of festive fun as Yonge Street mission celebrates Christmas with youth and community.

December 24, 2025 6:37 pm EST EST

2:08
20-year-old man found fatally shot near University of Toronto Scarborough campus

Residents on edge after a 20-year-old man was found on a trail, fatally shot near the university of Toronto Scarborough campus. Afua Baah has details on the city’s 41st homicide of the year.

December 24, 2025 6:14 pm EST EST

0:43
Here's what's open and closed this Christmas Boxing Day

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day.

December 24, 2025 11:03 am EST EST

More Videos