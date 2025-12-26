Last surviving Dionne quintuplet, Annette Dionne, has died: Dionne Quints Home Museum

Annette Dionne, one of the Dionne quintuplets, visits the original cabin she was born in, which was relocated to downtown North Bay, Ont., next to the North Bay Museum, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 26, 2025 10:55 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2025 12:10 am.

NORTH BAY — Annette Dionne, the last surviving Dionne quintuplet and a champion of children’s rights, has died.

The Dionne Quints Home Museum in North Bay, Ont., says in a social media post that Annette died on Christmas Eve but did not provide further details.

She was 91.

“She believed it was important to maintain the Dionne Quints Museum and the history it provides for the future of all children,” the museum said in the post on Friday.

“Annette was the only surviving Quints and was the last surviving sibling amongst the 14 children of the Dionne family…Rest in Peace, Annette.”

The Dionne quintuplets, made up of Annette, Emilie, Yvonne, Cecile and Marie, became an instant global sensation when they were born on May 28, 1934 in Corbeil, Ont., as they were the first quintuplets known to survive past infancy.

But the attention left a devastating mark on their life.

When the quintuplets were just months old during the Depression era, the Ontario government took them away from their parents, who already had five children, and placed them under the control of a board of guardians.

More importantly, the government put them in a nursery-style exhibition that millions of tourists lined up to observe through one-way glass.

The exhibition was called “Quintland” and was Canada’s biggest tourist attraction at the time.

They brought in about $500 million for the province.

Hollywood made movies about the girls, and companies such as Kellogg’s and Palmolive came knocking at their doors to make them their ambassadors.

Five identical ships were also named after the sisters during the Second World War.

Over the course of the first nine years of their lives that they remained on display, their mother, Oliva Dionne, tried to regain custody from the government but was unsuccessful.

When the quintuplets were 18-years-old, they decided to move to Montreal and out of the public eye.

Emilie first died in August 1954.

Marie died in 1970.

Decades later, Cécile, who died earlier this year, came forward asking for compensation from the Ontario government.

In 1998, the Ontario government apologized to the surviving sisters and issued a $4-million settlement for the years they spent on display.

Three years later, Yvonne died of cancer.

Annette told The Canadian Press in a 2019 interview that parents should view childhood as a precious time which shouldn’t be exploited for profit.

The Dionne Quints Home Museum is the Dionne quintuplets’ original family home and was moved from its original site to North Bay, where the family legacy lives on.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2025.

— By Fakiha Baig in Edmonton

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians travelling to U.S. will be photographed upon entry and exit starting Boxing Day

All individuals traveling to the United States will now be photographed before entering or leaving the country starting Friday, according to a new regulation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security...

1h ago

Boxing Day draws shoppers despite poor weather in Toronto, much of Ontario

TORONTO — Shoppers in some Canadian cities braved heavy snow and wintry conditions on Boxing Day, undeterred by the challenging weather in their hunt for a good deal. Much of southern Ontario stretching...

3h ago

Second suspect in deadly Oshawa stabbing arrested and charged with murder

A man from Peterborough was arrested on Friday in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place in Oshawa earlier this week. Authorities say they received a call at 4:14 a.m. on Tuesday about a...

4h ago

Snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadians travelling to U.S. will be photographed upon entry and exit starting Boxing Day

All individuals traveling to the United States will now be photographed before entering or leaving the country starting Friday, according to a new regulation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security...

1h ago

Boxing Day draws shoppers despite poor weather in Toronto, much of Ontario

TORONTO — Shoppers in some Canadian cities braved heavy snow and wintry conditions on Boxing Day, undeterred by the challenging weather in their hunt for a good deal. Much of southern Ontario stretching...

3h ago

Second suspect in deadly Oshawa stabbing arrested and charged with murder

A man from Peterborough was arrested on Friday in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place in Oshawa earlier this week. Authorities say they received a call at 4:14 a.m. on Tuesday about a...

4h ago

Snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Winter storm strikes Toronto and GTA

A weather system has left an icy mess on most roads throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

3h ago

2:25
Is Boxing Day still bringing out the crowds?

A new study suggests Boxing Day habits have changed. Melissa Nakhavoly with how shoppers are finding their deals.

5h ago

2:40
Snow on the way for Boxing Day

Toronto will see snow, heavy at times, starting late Friday morning , with eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

December 25, 2025 8:17 pm EST EST

2:45
Quiet Christmas ahead of heavy snow on Boxing Day

No active weather is expected in Toronto on Christmas, but that all changes on Boxing Day with a major system bringing in lots of snow impacting travel across the region.

December 24, 2025 7:20 pm EST EST

2:18
Celebrating Christmas with community

A bit of festive fun as Yonge Street mission celebrates Christmas with youth and community.

December 24, 2025 6:37 pm EST EST

More Videos