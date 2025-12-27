Bus accident leaves 15 dead in Guatemala and government declares 3-day national mourning period

Police officers load the bodies of victims of a road accident at Cumbre de Alaska in Totonicapan, Guatemala, on December 27, 2025. (Photo by Gustavo RODAS / AFP via Getty Images) AFP or licensors

By The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2025 2:29 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2025 8:24 pm.

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AP) — An intermunicipal bus veered off a road in Guatemala and fell into a deep ravine, killing 15 passengers and injuring at least 15 others, authorities said Saturday, and declared three days of national mourning.

The accident happened Friday night outside the town of Totonicapan along a route known as the Interamerican Road. Officials said it took rescue workers more than two hours to recover the corpses from the crash site and rescue injured passengers. Fifteen people were still being treated for injuries at local hospitals.

“I profoundly regret the tragedy which happened along the Interamerican Route,” President Bernardo Arevalo said in a social media statement. “We are coordinating all necessary actions to assist those who have been affected.”

Road accidents are common in Guatemala, a mountainous country where transportation regulations are loosely enforced and where many towns and cities are connected by narrow, two lane roads.

In October, the National Transportation Safety Obervatory, a government agency, said that 446 public transportation vehicles in the country had been involved in accidents in 2025. Those accidents resulted in 111 deaths and more than 600 people injured through October.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More troublesome weather expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday

There could be some troublesome weather headed to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday for areas north of Highway 401, but especially north of Highway 407. According to CityNews Meteorologist Carl Lam,...

1h ago

Video shows snowplow on fire during winter storm in Toronto

The challenging task of snow removal following a big winter storm was made even more complicated Friday after a snowplow contracted by the City of Toronto caught on fire while clearing the roads. Police...

3h ago

Toronto spa worker, 66, faces more sex assault charges

A Toronto spa worker who is accused of multiple sexual assaults faces new charges as more victims come forward. In July, officers arrested 66-year-old David Ludwig after an unnamed victim reported being...

3h ago

Person in life-threatening condition after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby

OPP officers closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Thickson and Stevenson roads for several hours on Saturday.

5h ago

Top Stories

More troublesome weather expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday

There could be some troublesome weather headed to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday for areas north of Highway 401, but especially north of Highway 407. According to CityNews Meteorologist Carl Lam,...

1h ago

Video shows snowplow on fire during winter storm in Toronto

The challenging task of snow removal following a big winter storm was made even more complicated Friday after a snowplow contracted by the City of Toronto caught on fire while clearing the roads. Police...

3h ago

Toronto spa worker, 66, faces more sex assault charges

A Toronto spa worker who is accused of multiple sexual assaults faces new charges as more victims come forward. In July, officers arrested 66-year-old David Ludwig after an unnamed victim reported being...

3h ago

Person in life-threatening condition after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby

OPP officers closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Thickson and Stevenson roads for several hours on Saturday.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Snowplow catches fire during winter storm in Toronto

A City-contracted snowplow caught on fire Friday after a big winter storm in Toronto.

3h ago

3:03
Winter storm strikes Toronto and GTA

A weather system has left an icy mess on most roads throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 26, 2025 8:42 pm EST EST

2:12
Southern Ontario hit with a blast of winter weather on Boxing Day

Toronto and the GTA was hit with a blast of winter weather as heavy snow blanketed roads on Boxing Day, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

22h ago

2:05
Finch LRT service impacted by snowstorm

Saying the cold weather had impacted switches on the new Finch LRT line, the service was stopped and started several times by the TTC. The newly completed transit line has faced criticism over slow speeds and reliability.

December 26, 2025 6:54 pm EST EST

2:25
Is Boxing Day still bringing out the crowds?

A new study suggests Boxing Day habits have changed. Melissa Nakhavoly with how shoppers are finding their deals.

December 26, 2025 6:50 pm EST EST

More Videos